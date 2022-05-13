COVID-19: Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 463,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 10, bringing the total count to more than 81.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 22.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Champaign-Urbana, IL metro area consists of Champaign County and Piatt County. As of May 10, there were 31,228.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Champaign residents, the 21st highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,104.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Champaign-Urbana metro area, Champaign County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 10, there were 31,503.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Champaign County, the most of any county in Champaign-Urbana, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Piatt County, there were 27,705.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Champaign-Urbana.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Champaign-Urbana metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 10 per 100,000 residents 16980 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 9,508,605 2,199,358 23,130.2 24,354 256.1 28100 Kankakee, IL 110,637 29,158 26,354.7 365 329.9 37900 Peoria, IL 406,883 109,784 26,981.7 1,285 315.8 40420 Rockford, IL 338,356 92,175 27,242.0 939 277.5 44100 Springfield, IL 209,167 59,565 28,477.2 411 196.5 19500 Decatur, IL 105,528 30,913 29,293.6 344 326.0 14010 Bloomington, IL 172,578 51,682 29,947.0 294 170.4 16060 Carbondale-Marion, IL 137,573 42,935 31,208.9 410 298.0 16580 Champaign-Urbana, IL 226,323 70,677 31,228.4 311 137.4 19180 Danville, IL 77,563 28,159 36,304.7 296 381.6

