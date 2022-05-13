Man found dead with gunshot wound inside Akron home

Multiple cameras caught an incredibly violent crash last week in Columbus, Ohio. Security video cameras caught the shocking moment when a Tesla flew through a red light at 70 MPH. The car then crashed through a cement planter and over a small flight of steps before smashing through the Greater Columbus Convention Center like the Kool-Aid Man. The video below, uploaded to YouTube by the Columbus Dispatch, shows multiple angles of the horrific crash. Video footage from inside the building shows the car slamming into and badly damaging a pillar after crashing thru the glass doors.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO