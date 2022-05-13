ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Organ Mountain High School's free clothing closet dedicated in honor of Karen Trujillo

By Fallon Fischer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A closet aimed at helping Organ Mountain High School students in need was dedicated in honor of former...

El Paso News

Socorro ISD announces Teachers of the Year

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Saturday night, the area’s second largest school district announced their teachers of the year. Socorro Independent School District conducted its 2022 Teacher of the Year Gala May 14 at the El Paso Convention Center, honoring Irasema Torres and Vanessa M. Payan as tops in the district.
EL PASO, TX
TTUHSC El Paso schools to hold commencement ceremonies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center El Paso will hold its graduation commencement ceremonies. Students from the Hunt School of Nursing, Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Foster Schools of Medicine will receive their diplomas this weekend and next week. The...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Community College hold Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Community College is holding two commencement ceremonies on Friday for the Spring Class of 2022. College officials said 2,081 degrees and certificates of completion will be given of which 486 are from early college high schools. The ceremonies will take place...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces, NM
Organ, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Education
UTEP celebrated a weekend of graduation ceremonies

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso held four in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend at the Don Haskins Center. 3,126 spring and summer 2022 graduation candidates — the largest graduating cohort in UTEP’s history. The Commencement ceremonies took place Saturday and Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Las Cruces UkeFest Returns Live

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with one of the Founders of the Las Cruces Ukes, Kahuna Grande Cheryl Fallstead. The Las Cruces UkeFest returns live again after the pandemic with a live concert at the New Mexico State University Atkinson Recital Hall, Friday, May 20th at 7 p.m. The festival continues Saturday morning at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum with three workshops, lunch, a Saturday night jam session, including a marketplace through Sunday, May 22nd. Registration closes Thursday May 19th and can be completed online through their website lascrucesukes@gmail.com. Registration is limited to 100 people. All attendees must email proof of full COVID vaccinations. Ukulele lovers 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the door and are included in a full-festival registration.
UDA soccer program at NMSU unveils new field

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Blake Ordell, center, associate technical director and co-head coach for the men’s University Degrees Abroad soccer academy program at New Mexico State University, speaks to the team during a recent practice. The team unveiled its new field Saturday, May 14, during a ribbon-cutting...
EL PASO, TX
Mountain High, Clothing, The Dedication, Highschool
Touch-a-Truck opportunity for kids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Kids got a unique opportunity to explore their favorite cars and trucks during “Touch A Truck.”. Cherry Hill School hosted an event that gave children the opportunity to interact with different kinds of vehicles such as public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscape, transportation, and others.
EL PASO, TX
ladailypost.com

Cagliostros The Cat Is Lifting Spirits Around Los Alamos

Tina Nisoli takes her cat Cagliostros for a walk Saturday in Pinon Trails in White Rock. Cagliostros, 3, is adjusting well to his harness and lifting spirits all over Los Alamos. The handsome feline is a member of the Nisoli family. Photo by Joyce Wolfe.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
High School
Education
KRQE News 13

Health Alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective until 6 a.m. Monday morning. For more information, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Organizations struggle with supplying baby formula for El Paso parents

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso organizations are helping parents deals with the growing issue of baby formula shortages. Both the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clinics in El Paso and the HERPantry, the first El Paso diaper bank, are experiencing an increase in demand for baby formula and for other products.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces: Your chance to meet Cheech and Chong!

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Actors and comedy duo coming to a Las Cruces dispensary. Cheech and Chong will be holding a meet and greet at PurLife Dispensary on May 19. The meet and greet will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are inviting fans to come...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico: Airman found dead in home

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 1st Class Air Force Airman was found dead in his home in New Mexico earlier this week. Emerald Baskin-Young lived off base in Melrose, NM. Baskin-Young joined the Air Force in December of 2020. “Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss...
MELROSE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes, Colorado Rockies donate to New Mexico wildfire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are joining forces with the Colorado Rockies to help New Mexicans affected by wildfires in the state. The two teams have donated $20,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund. The fund was created by the governor’s office to help people struggling during COVID. Now it’s morphed into a fund to […]
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Earns National Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — New Mexico Counties has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. New Mexico Counties entered the video and social media campaign “A Day Without Counties is a...
POLITICS

Community Policy