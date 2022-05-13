Organ Mountain High School's free clothing closet dedicated in honor of Karen Trujillo

Anthony, Texas-- A few Anthony ISD students are helping those in need with a community closet but this community closet is teaching those students some very important life skills as well. Anthony Middle school unveiled their community closet also known as the Claw Mall. This student organized closet is a...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Saturday night, the area’s second largest school district announced their teachers of the year. Socorro Independent School District conducted its 2022 Teacher of the Year Gala May 14 at the El Paso Convention Center, honoring Irasema Torres and Vanessa M. Payan as tops in the district.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center El Paso will hold its graduation commencement ceremonies. Students from the Hunt School of Nursing, Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Foster Schools of Medicine will receive their diplomas this weekend and next week. The...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Community College is holding two commencement ceremonies on Friday for the Spring Class of 2022. College officials said 2,081 degrees and certificates of completion will be given of which 486 are from early college high schools. The ceremonies will take place...
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso held four in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend at the Don Haskins Center. 3,126 spring and summer 2022 graduation candidates — the largest graduating cohort in UTEP’s history. The Commencement ceremonies took place Saturday and Sunday.
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with one of the Founders of the Las Cruces Ukes, Kahuna Grande Cheryl Fallstead. The Las Cruces UkeFest returns live again after the pandemic with a live concert at the New Mexico State University Atkinson Recital Hall, Friday, May 20th at 7 p.m. The festival continues Saturday morning at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum with three workshops, lunch, a Saturday night jam session, including a marketplace through Sunday, May 22nd. Registration closes Thursday May 19th and can be completed online through their website lascrucesukes@gmail.com. Registration is limited to 100 people. All attendees must email proof of full COVID vaccinations. Ukulele lovers 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the door and are included in a full-festival registration.
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Blake Ordell, center, associate technical director and co-head coach for the men’s University Degrees Abroad soccer academy program at New Mexico State University, speaks to the team during a recent practice. The team unveiled its new field Saturday, May 14, during a ribbon-cutting...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors may have averted a coffee catastrophe at senior centers. Before the pandemic, the city’s senior centers sold an average of 66,000 cups of coffee per year. They had been charging just 30 cents per cup but the mayor’s budget was calling for an increase that would have jacked prices […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Kids got a unique opportunity to explore their favorite cars and trucks during “Touch A Truck.”. Cherry Hill School hosted an event that gave children the opportunity to interact with different kinds of vehicles such as public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscape, transportation, and others.
Tina Nisoli takes her cat Cagliostros for a walk Saturday in Pinon Trails in White Rock. Cagliostros, 3, is adjusting well to his harness and lifting spirits all over Los Alamos. The handsome feline is a member of the Nisoli family. Photo by Joyce Wolfe.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most people would jump at the chance to acquire free land in Santa Fe. But when a developer offered a chunk of prime land to the city to expand a park — he says the city turned him down. The Frank Ortiz dog park in Santa Fe stretches more than […]
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County is hosting a community donation drive to collect items needed by those who have been displaced or affected by the two wildfires in San Miguel, Mora, Taos, and Colfax Counties that started on April 22. Curry County Commissioners said the drive began on May 10 and will go […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective until 6 a.m. Monday morning. For more information, visit the city’s website.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso organizations are helping parents deals with the growing issue of baby formula shortages. Both the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clinics in El Paso and the HERPantry, the first El Paso diaper bank, are experiencing an increase in demand for baby formula and for other products.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Actors and comedy duo coming to a Las Cruces dispensary. Cheech and Chong will be holding a meet and greet at PurLife Dispensary on May 19. The meet and greet will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are inviting fans to come...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 1st Class Air Force Airman was found dead in his home in New Mexico earlier this week. Emerald Baskin-Young lived off base in Melrose, NM. Baskin-Young joined the Air Force in December of 2020. “Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are joining forces with the Colorado Rockies to help New Mexicans affected by wildfires in the state. The two teams have donated $20,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund. The fund was created by the governor’s office to help people struggling during COVID. Now it’s morphed into a fund to […]
WASHINGTON, D.C. — New Mexico Counties has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. New Mexico Counties entered the video and social media campaign “A Day Without Counties is a...
The city’s four themed water parks don’t open until the Memorial Day weekend, but if you've lived through even one summer here you know we're going to be needing some relief from the heat before then. Well, good news: you won’t have to brave the hot El Paso...
