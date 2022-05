HOCKING – Emergency crews and a medical helicopter have been dispatched to Hocking county for a person who fell from a cliff into the water around 2:30 pm. According to early reports, Laurelville fire and the Ohio Department of Natural resources are attempting a rope rescue in the area of Conkles Hollow on Big Pine road after a visitor fell off a cliff.

HOCKING COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO