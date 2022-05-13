ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden exacts revenge on Pisgah to advance to East Central Softball Regional title game

weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBERTVILLE – Pisgah has been a thorn in Spring Garden’s side in multiple sports since the Lady Panthers’ move to Class 2A. On Thursday, Spring Garden exacted some revenge. Kayley Kirk collected three hits, including a triple, with a...

weisradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
WHNT News 19

AHSAA baseball schedule announced

The Alabama High School Atheltic Associations baseball finals will feature some familiar faces this year. Russellville will be trying to defend their 5A state title, while Hartselle will be trying to win the 6A.
OXFORD, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Seasons End For Local High School Softball Teams

FLORENCE/ALBERTVILLE- As an old saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.” Such was the case for the three local high school softball teams that advanced out of Area Tournaments to the Regionals for a shot at making their ways to the coveted State Tournament. Both Bob Jones and Sparkman made it as far as the Regionals in Class 7A while Class 4A Madison Academy followed suit in its quest for a state title.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Football Schedule Insider: Troy • September 10 • Troy, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Football season is right around the corner and Alabama A&M Sports Information is taking you inside each of the 11 games throughout the spring and summer with an in-depth look at each over an 11-week stretch leading up to Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Media Day on Thursday, July 21.
WAAY-TV

Chargers Fight to the Finish as Season Concludes at Regional

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team saw its magical run come to a close on Saturday, as the Chargers fought off elimination with a 4-2 win against top-seed Auburn Montgomery in the day's first game before falling 3-0 in the deciding contest to AUM. UAH ends the year with a 41-17 record, while the Warhawks move on to the Super Regional at 46-10.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

Shuffield Coasts into Final Day, Everything’s in Play on Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. – The biggest weights were in the 60-pound range but the most important numbers are all zero. Ten anglers remain from the original field of 156 at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me event on Lake Guntersville, and they’ll square off against each other with an even playing field on Championship Sunday.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
pcherald.com

Aliceville High School Signing

THREE FROM ALICEVILLE SIGN LETTERS OF INTENT --- These three. Aliceville High School seniors signed their letters of intent to play college football on National Signing Day on Feb. 2, 2022. Left to right, twins Jermaine Brewer and Jeremiah Brewer both signed with Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ken. and Landon Ball signed with the University of West Alabama in Livingston, Ala. The signing ceremony was held in the AHS gymnasium with a pep rally type atmosphere, with the Aliceville cheerleaders leading in cheers and the singing of the alma mater; speeches by Head Coach Grady Griffin, Principal Bo Hill and Athletic Club President Donnell Colvin; and each senior announcing where he would play and thanking his family, school, coaches and the Aliceville community. Jermaine was a running back for the Yellow Jackets who had over 1,300 yards of rushing; and Jeremiah and Landon were defensive backs for the team. Coach Griffin played a video which showed the athletes as young children and then some action highlights from the 2021 season.
ALICEVILLE, AL
Softball
majorleaguefishing.com

MORNING RESET: Top 50 Will Bring the Heat on Day 3 at Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Every competitor can find a bite now. Every angler is a threat to find the right fish. From 50th place Bill McDonald, who boated 19-9 on Day 1, to first place Spencer Shuffield, who has cruised ahead of the field so far, the remaining anglers at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me event on Lake Guntersville are all capable of making Championship Sunday.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama safety transferring to Big Ten school

Former Alabama safety Kaine Williams on Sunday committed to transfer to Nebraska, he announced on Instagram. Williams, a redshirt freshman, entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after one season with the Tide. His commitment comes one day after he posted recruitment photos from a visit to Nebraska, which followed a visit to Kansas.
alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over West Alabama

Thunderstorms have become numerous early this afternoon over West Alaaba, Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, and Walker counties. They are moving southeast at 20 mph. The strongest storm, which may contain nickle-sized hail, is southwest of Nauvoo in Walker County. It will move toward Carbon Hill. Be ready for gusty winds...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Indian Mountain ATV Park Weekend Adventure

Piedmont, AL – From May 20 to May 22 come out the the Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont for a good time with the Bingham mnt riders. Indian Mountain ATV Park stretches over 4,700 acres. They are located in the Piedmont, Rock Run area. Not only do they offer ATV and OHV trail riding, but also camping, fishing, and hiking!
PIEDMONT, AL
Alt 101.7

Former Alabama Defensive Back Finds New Home in Big 10

Former Alabama walk-on defensive back Brylan Lanier has announced on his social media accounts that he will be transferring to Indiana University to continue his football career. Lanier, a graduate of Paul W. Bryant High School and son of Tuscaloosa City Councilmen Cassius Lanier, served as a walk-on cornerback for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Is this a ‘championship or bust’ season for Alabama football?

Alabama came close to a national championship in 2021, but it fell short to the Georgia Bulldogs. Two sophomores led a young team last year, but the Crimson Tide has a veteran squad now. It is expected to have an elite defense and an offense at the top of college football. Nick Saban hired assistant coaches in the offseason with expertise in their respective areas. Alabama should have a successful season in the fall, but is this year a ‘championship or bust’ situation for the Tide?

