Alexander City Theatre II will present this hilarious comedy at Lake Martin Amphitheater free of charge at 7:30 p.m. The script focuses on the friendship between five former members of a college swim team as they meet every summer at an outerbanks cottage to reconnect. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers for a great show under the stars at the lake. A food truck will be on site. Russell Lands is the premier sponsor for this production, which is brought to the community for free, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO