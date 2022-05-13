ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of raping juvenile at park

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Dean Stovall, 32, is charged...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime
extratv

Reality Star Ariel Robinson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Child

“Worst Cooks in America” winner Ariel Robinson, 30, was sentenced to life in prison this week after a jury found her guilty of homicide by child abuse. NBC affiliate WYFF reports the jury in Greenville County, South Carolina, deliberated for less than two hours before returning a guilty conviction in the case involving the 2021 death of Robinson’s 3-year-old foster daughter Victoria “Tori” Smith.
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after suspected dog attack in Rochdale

A three-year-old boy has died in Rochdale after a suspected dog attack, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers were called at around 1.15pm on Sunday by the North West Ambulance Service after receiving reports that a child had suffered injuries in Milnrow.He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said on Sunday evening that no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. Detective superintendent Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police’s public protection and serious crime division, said: “This is a tragic, devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy