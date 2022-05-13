ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Baby formula shortage is impacting Central Coast parents

By Claudia Buccio
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6iQm_0fcUW7wE00

Seeing empty shelves at Central Coast pharmacies and stores is becoming more and more common.

“We do have a few parents who already reached out to our office they were on a special formula, they were out, they went to almost every store possible and couldn’t get that,” said Dr. Abhishek Mehta, Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Pediatrician. “In a situation like that, we have asked them to call the nearby stores beyond Lompoc to call and ask if they can get the substitute of that formula.”

Yesmibel Echezuria has a 10 month-old baby who is teething and all she wants is fluids.

Echezuria said she buys two cans and she is out within two weeks. She is worried about supply issues and more so price gouging.

Three months ago, we stopped by Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County to see how their supply was impacted since they provide free goods to local families.

“A more dramatic change in formula not being available in stores, specifically specialized formula, is very difficult to get,” explained Cami Statler, Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County’s executive director. “Additionally, we are putting a limit on how much a family can purchase at one time, which absolutely impacts us because we tend to buy our formula in bulk.”

Even the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has been affected.

“For our WIC families, we are seeing an impact,” said in a statement Jane Boone-Brechwald, WIC Director for the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. “The recent 2022 Abbott recall of certain powdered formulas has led to periodic shortages of major brands of formula.”

“The infant formula shortage is really just a storm of many different things: the pandemic, the closure of the Abbott factory in Michigan and then supply chain issues,” said Dr. René Bravo, a pediatrician at Bravo Pediatrics.

The Biden Administration is taking steps to address this nationwide shortage.

“These steps include cutting red tape to get more infant formula to store shelves, quicker by urging states to provide consumers flexibility on the types of formula they can buy with WIC dollars,” announced White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “Calling on the FTC and state attorney’s general to crack down on any price gouging or unfair market practices.”

In order to deal with the high demand and low supply, stores and pharmacies are putting limits on the number of cans a person can purchase.

“Following supplier challenges and increased customer demand, we currently have a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online,” said in a statement Monica Prinzing, the Western Region Corporate Communications Senior Manager for CVS. “We’re continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers.”

There are some options available for families who are struggling.

“If your baby is under breastfeeding that is probably the best thing and you should continue that,” said Dr. Mehta. “If your baby is taking any kind of formula from the beginning especially babies under six months of age then, do not replace it with any homemade or any other products.”

Experts are asking parents to stay away from watering down their formula or creating their own.

“Formulas are very specifically formulated with certain proteins, nutrients or electrolytes that protect the baby and to create your own formula or to follow recipes that are unproven can be dangerous,” explained Dr. Bravo.

Because of supply issues, it is recommended to stay open-minded to other formula brands.

“If your child is closer to one year of age there may be other alternatives other than infant formula, toddler formulas for example or even whole cow’s milk close to one year of age could be acceptable but again, it is important to talk to your pediatrician,” suggested Dr. Bravo.

Doctors ask community members to not stock up for more than two weeks of supply.

“The human behavior has changed, and they end up panicking more and start storing even more formula, which ends up hurting the other babies because other babies might be needing it,” said Dr. Mehta.

Regardless of WIC eligibility, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said they have registered dietitians who specialize in infant nutrition. Those interested can call (805) 781-5570.

Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County has a supply of baby formula to support struggling parents. Services are offered in both English and Spanish. For assistance, those interested can reach out to 805-541-3367.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for Six Puppies

Foster needed Now in order to save these 6 cattle dog/ lab mix puppies they were born to a family who wanted to use them as fighting dogs and thought it would be a good idea to throw them to toughen them up. A rescuer in the area heard what was going on, went over and talked the couple into letting them go to rescue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
California Health
City
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
Health
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 uptick prompts health officials to advise stepped-up precautions

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Bay Area health officers say COVID-19 safety precautions are essential as cases rise across the region and communities start to encourage stronger responses to high infection rates in order to stop the spread of the virus."I'm more concerned for people who are at risk or older or have compromised immune systems," said Nicholas Wertheim, a student at Santa Clara University. "If you feel sick, get tested, isolate, just try not to be around other people."The university announced Thursday it will strongly urge everyone on campus to wear masks indoors during a period of high transmission....
SANTA CLARA, CA
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Motor1.com

California Now Allows Residents To Wrap Their Front License Plates

Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Federal Trade Commission#Wic
Santa Barbara Edhat

Brown Ranch in Los Olivos with the SYVR

Time for a visit to a slower pace of life. Up to Foxen Canyon in Los Olivos, to the Brown Ranch where cows amble and coyotes howl, between the more civilized neighboring acres of famous vineyards. We did a scenic 6 mile loop, mostly sticking to the ridges of the...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Parenting
kusi.com

What does a parent do if they can’t find baby formula at the store?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cant find formula for your baby anywhere? Parents scramble to find supplies as the shortages become worse and worse. Supply chain issues have affected various products over the last year or so, but now the very important product of baby formula is having major supply issues nationwide. Over 40% of baby formula is out of stock.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are "stressing theimportance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations." These three local counties, along with nine other Bay Area counties, are seeing an increase in Omicron variant cases, levels of virus in The post Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS LA

Bacterial toxin that sickened Coachella shuttle bus drivers identified

Public health officials in Riverside County believe they have identified the bacterial toxin that sickened dozens of Coachella shuttle bus drivers last month.Tests detected Staphylococcal aureus (Staph) enterotoxin in a food sample collected by a Los Angeles County resident who became sick shortly after eating a dinner catered for the employees of company that provided shuttle bus services for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 24, the last night of the two-weekend festival. More than 40 people were taken to three hospitals in the Coachella Valley early April 25 for various symptoms.None of the attendees of the music...
COACHELLA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California church shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Orange County

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy