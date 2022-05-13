Luka Doncic's Mavs Lead Suns After 1st Quarter: Live Update

The Mavericks must find a way to beat the Suns to even the series at 3-3 or the team will be eliminated from the postseason.

The bad news is the Mavericks are coming off a pitiful performance in a Game 5 loss. The Suns held Dallas to just nine assists on Tuesday, the first time since 2016 a team has been held to fewer than 10 assists in a playoff game.

The good news is the Mavs have won four-straight home playoff games since losing the opener of the Utah series in the first round. Bonus good news: Reggie Bullock appeared to suffer a leg injury on Tuesday and limped off the floor, but he is not listed on the injury report for Game 6.

FIRST QUARTER: It's Dallas 28, Suns 25, with a feisty Luka Doncic leading the way with 11 points.

The Suns' Devin Booker - no friends with Luka right about now - countered with eight points in the period, part of Phoenix shooting 56 percent from the floor.

Dallas' defense does already have four steals.

PREVIEW INFO: After an ugly Game 5 loss in Phoenix, a rivalry between young All-Stars Doncic and Devin Booker is heating up . The two players once again exchanged barbs, Booker with theatrics and Doncic with mumbled words as part of Tuesday’s Game 5 drama.

As Doncic walked to the visiting locker room with his teammates, Doncic sent a mumbled-but-pointed message back to the Suns.

"Everybody acts tough,'' Doncic said, fuming, "when they’re up.”

A chance to upset the defending Western Conference champion Suns, who produced the NBA’s best regular season record of 64-18, at home and then on the road? Luka Doncic might be facing the biggest challenge of his career... and opportunity to further cement his stardom .

LUKA MAGIC: Luka Doncic (32.5 ppg) owns the second-highest career scoring average in playoff history, just behind Michael Jordan (33.4 ppg). In this second round series against Phoenix, his scoring average has increased to 32 points per contest.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-3) at PHOENIX SUNS (3-2)

WHEN: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 2-point underdogs to the Suns.

NEXT : If Dallas forces a Game 7, it will be Sunday May 15 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.