ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic's Mavs Lead Suns After 1st Quarter: Live Update

By Bri Amaranthus
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm0Qt_0fcUW2Wb00

The Mavericks must find a way to beat the Suns to even the series at 3-3 or the team will be eliminated from the postseason.

The Dallas Mavericks have no room for error when they host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks must find a way to beat the Suns to even the series at 3-3 or the team will be eliminated from the postseason.

The bad news is the Mavericks are coming off a pitiful performance in a Game 5 loss. The Suns held Dallas to just nine assists on Tuesday, the first time since 2016 a team has been held to fewer than 10 assists in a playoff game.

The good news is the Mavs have won four-straight home playoff games since losing the opener of the Utah series in the first round. Bonus good news: Reggie Bullock appeared to suffer a leg injury on Tuesday and limped off the floor, but he is not listed on the injury report for Game 6.

FIRST QUARTER: It's Dallas 28, Suns 25, with a feisty Luka Doncic leading the way with 11 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mt0B6_0fcUW2Wb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlkXy_0fcUW2Wb00

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns' Devin Booker - no friends with Luka right about now - countered with eight points in the period, part of Phoenix shooting 56 percent from the floor.

Dallas' defense does already have four steals.

PREVIEW INFO: After an ugly Game 5 loss in Phoenix, a rivalry between young All-Stars Doncic and Devin Booker is heating up . The two players once again exchanged barbs, Booker with theatrics and Doncic with mumbled words as part of Tuesday’s Game 5 drama.

As Doncic walked to the visiting locker room with his teammates, Doncic sent a mumbled-but-pointed message back to the Suns.

"Everybody acts tough,'' Doncic said, fuming, "when they’re up.”

A chance to upset the defending Western Conference champion Suns, who produced the NBA’s best regular season record of 64-18, at home and then on the road? Luka Doncic might be facing the biggest challenge of his career... and opportunity to further cement his stardom .

LUKA MAGIC: Luka Doncic (32.5 ppg) owns the second-highest career scoring average in playoff history, just behind Michael Jordan (33.4 ppg). In this second round series against Phoenix, his scoring average has increased to 32 points per contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9FVj_0fcUW2Wb00

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llDTk_0fcUW2Wb00

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OyW4_0fcUW2Wb00

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-3) at PHOENIX SUNS (3-2)

WHEN: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clvw0_0fcUW2Wb00

Luka Doncic

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pb6dF_0fcUW2Wb00

Luka Doncic

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsXaN_0fcUW2Wb00

Luka Doncic

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 2-point underdogs to the Suns.

NEXT : If Dallas forces a Game 7, it will be Sunday May 15 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win

It was nothing but respect between NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Boston Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo shared a special embrace to cap off the thrilling seven-game series. The two-time MVP spoke more about that moment during his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Arizona State
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
Utah State
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray. Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Devin Booker
ClutchPoints

Insane stat shows massive difficulty Luka Doncic, Mavs are facing in Game 7 vs. Suns

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are the underdogs in their playoff series with the Phoenix Suns, and that stays the same as they head to Arizona for the do-or-die Game 7. While the Mavs have won three of their last four games in the series against the Suns, there is no doubt that they are facing an uphill battle in their bid to make the Western Conference Finals. Not only are they playing the best regular season team in 2021-22, but history also does not side with them as they go on the road for the decider.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Mavs Lead Suns#The Dallas Mavericks#The Phoenix Suns
Yardbarker

Trae Young Criticizes NBA Officials with Luka Doncic Video

Last summer, the NBA implemented rule changes to eliminate "non-basketball moves." Two players were directly impacted by the new rules - Trae Young and James Harden. Young quickly adapted and enjoyed the best individual season of his career. The 23-year-old averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. On the flip side, Harden had the worst season of his career (the move from Brooklyn to Philadelphia did nothing).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s brutally honest take on playing against Stephen Curry, revealed

The Golden State Warriors have built the NBA’s greatest dynasty over the past decade. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Dubs are almost always in contention for a title. But the jumpstart Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant made things interesting this season. Memphis finished the regular season as the higher ranked team in the West and one can only wonder what may have transpired in the Western Conference Semifinals had Ja Morant stayed healthy.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
960
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy