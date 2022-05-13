ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Announce Preseason Schedule, Too

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEDWE_0fcUW1ds00

Three high-profile teams are on the preseason docket for the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, when the NFL preseason sort of meant something, the Green Bay Packers’ exhibition slate would have been met with some anticipation.

Alas, the preseason has been boiled down to a series of JV games – super-important to sort out some spots on the depth chart and the bottom of the depth chart but irrelevant when it comes to the marquee players getting battle-ready for the regular season.

If you care, here’s the preseason schedule:

Game 1: at San Francisco 49ers. A rematch of last year’s playoff debacle in which the 49ers stunned the No. 1-seeded Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won regular-season matchups in 2020 and 2021 but the 49ers won all four playoff games this decade.

Game 2: New Orleans Saints. A rematch of last year’s Week 1 debacle in which the Saints demolished the Packers 38-3 in Jacksonville. The Saints have posted five consecutive winning seasons but will have a new coach, with Dennis Allen replacing Sean Payton.

Game 3: at Kansas City Chiefs. A rematch of last year’s Week 9 debacle in which Aaron Rodgers was sidelined by COVID, Jordan Love had a miserable starting debut and the special teams was responsible for a nine-point swing in a 13-7 verdict. Both teams traded their star receiver; Kansas City signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Packers went 0-3 in the preseason last year and 13-4 in the regular season. The Rams went 0-3 in the preseason and won the Super Bowl; the Bengals went 1-2 and reached the AFC.

Dates, times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Still Predicted to Sign Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Before 2022 Season

Jarvis Landry was thought to be a target of the Green Bay Packers in free agency. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers found themselves in need of a true wide receiver one. However, Landry has signed a one-year $6 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Despite missing out on Landry, the Packers are still predicted by many to add a former Pro Bowl wide receiver at some point this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu’s immediate reaction to Jarvis Landry joining him in New Orleans

A week after signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, the New Orleans Saints have opted for another Louisiana homecoming. Jarvis Landry revealed on his official Twitter account that he has elected to sign with the Saints. The move comes months after the Cleveland Browns decided to release him in March, and after a notable waiting period, the veteran wide receiver has decided to return home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Packers Release Wide Receiver to Create Roster Space

The Green Bay Packers signed a promising (and fast) tight end in Eli Wolf. To make room for him on the roster, the Packers released young wide receiver Chris Blair. While Blair may not be the most noteworthy name, his release indicates that the Packers are comfortable with the wide receivers they have on the roster going into 2022. Sammy Watkins signed a one-year deal that is very team friendly. Green Bay also drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in this year’s NFL Draft. Allen Lazard, too, will be part of the group once he signs his tender.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes surprising move with his TV career

Drew Brees began working for NBC after he retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints star is already moving on to different things. Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees believed he would eventually become a game analyst when he took the job, but Cris Collinsworth is not going anywhere. Collinsworth will call games alongside Mike Tirico in 2022 now that Al Michaels has left for Amazon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nfl Preseason#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Covid
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
Yardbarker

Packers Requested Late Bye Week Despite Early London Trip

When the Green Bay Packers 2022 schedule was announced, there were several shut gun reactions. On of which was an outcry that the NFL schedule makers had not given the Packers a Bye Week following their Week Five game against the New York Giants in London. Instead, the Packers will have to wait until Week 14 for their bye. However, new reports indicate that the Packers actually requested a later Bye Week, despite knowing they were playing in London earlier.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

The Colts Continue To Have Extreme Luck Finding QBs

With the exception of the Carson Wentz fiasco, the Indianapolis Colts have had an awesome quarterback history since drafting Peyton Manning in 1998. Sure, the Colts have been in a maddening quarterback carousel since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. However, it’s been good for the most part. Let’s take...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football." The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program. During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about...
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy