PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Colts 2022 Schedule

Brandon and Andrew look at the Colts’ schedule for the 2022 season and give their thoughts on the slate of games.

NFL Schedule Day is upon us as the NFL continues to dominate the news cycle.

While we already know every team’s opponents for the 2022 season, it is always an exciting day to find out when your team is playing their toughest games and how the season might shake out.

The Indianapolis Colts 2022 schedule looks easier than it actually is. While the Colts are tied for 26 th in the league in strength of schedule (opponent win percentage of 46.9%), Indy faces a bevy of teams that will put up a good fight. The Colts play against the AFC West and NFC East divisions, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and many more.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast took a look at the newly released 2022 schedule for the Colts. The guys broke down each game and gave their thoughts on the upcoming opponents for Indy. How many primetime games did the Colts get at home? Does Indy have a late bye week or an early bye week? When are the Colts’ toughest games this season? All of those questions are answered.

Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the rest of the Colts news from the week as roster moves were made to add some offensive line depth. Moves were made in the Colts’ scouting department this week as well.

After the Colts talk, the guys switch gears to looking at other high-profile games around the NFL and what matchups stand out to them. All of this, plus a look at the rest of the news around the league.

