Suspect Arrested After Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting In Boulder Identified As Trenton Dunham

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect arrested after a carjacking and an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning has been identified as Trenton Dunham. Dunham, 25, is facing multiple felonies in connection to several crimes in three jurisdictions.

Dunham was arrested on Thursday morning after being accused in a series of incidents in Greeley late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Those include breaking into a vehicle, stealing a firearm and a car, and shooting into a car and a house. No one was injured or killed in those incidents.

Dunham is believed to have been involved in the armed carjacking and felony menacing that occurred near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Highway 121 in Broomfield around 6 a.m.

Just after 6 a.m. Boulder police received a call about a vehicle that was driving on the Pearl Street pedestrian mall and striking property near 15th and Pearl Streets. Police began searching for the vehicle, also wanted in the Broomfield carjacking. Officers spotted the vehicle just before 7 a.m. and deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle. Despite the deflated tires, the vehicle continued driving.

The driver, identified as Dunham, continued down Table Mesa toward the U.S. 36 east ramp with deflated tires and then onto the sidewalk headed toward the RTD bus stop where people were running away. During this time, the suspect also pointed a gun at officers and that’s when officers fired their weapons at the suspect.

Police had to use vehicle maneuvers to stop Dunham’s vehicle and took him into custody. He faces 16 charges, including two felony counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, one felony count of illegally discharging a firearm, one misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal trespass, one misdemeanor count of theft, one felony count of aggravated robbery, three felony counts of menacing, one felony count of criminal second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, two felony counts of assault in the first degree, two felony counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, one felony count of vehicular eluding, one felony count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Dunham remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail.