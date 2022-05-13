ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Homes Near Wildfire Burning In Teller County

By Jennifer McRae
 3 days ago

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of homes and more than 120 people have been evacuated out of the Lakemoor subdivision because of a wildfire burning in Teller County. The so-called High Park Fire had burned 386 acres as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

Forty homes and 120 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders due to the fire. Cripple Creek Ranches was placed on pre-evacuation notice.

An evacuation shelter was set up at Cripple Creek Schools.

(credit: CBS)

Teller County Commissioners declared a local disaster on Thursday night. That disaster declaration means the fire qualifies as a state responsibility and the Colorado Department of Public Safety will assume the role at midnight and provide additional resources, such as a large air tanker and other aviation assets.

