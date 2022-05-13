ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baby Delivered After Pregnant Woman, Man Killed In North Baltimore Drive-By Shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVCFo_0fcUVfdM00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – – Doctors made an emergency delivery Thursday night after a pregnant woman and a man were killed in a drive-by shooting in North Baltimore, police said.

The newborn baby is in “grave” condition, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The baby’s condition is due to early delivery.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 300 block of 23rd Street in the Old Goucher neighborhood, police said. There, they found the woman and man shot multiple times in a parked vehicle.

The two were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. Doctors delivered the baby from the woman, who was in “grave” condition, but she died shortly after, police said.

Police said the woman was 38 years old but have not provided any identifying information on the man.

Harrison said the victims had just pulled into a parking spot when a vehicle, with at least two suspects inside, pulled up and opened fire into the parked vehicle.

Mayor Brandon Scott appealed to the city to help find who carried out the shooting.

“I could sit here tonight and I can tell you a whole bunch of things, but what we really need to focus on the fact that something caused this to happen, and to be quite honest and frank, I don’t really give a [expletive] what the conflict was,” Scott said. “We cannot have folks shooting at pregnant women in our city.”

“So what we have to do as a community is turn our community inside out,” he continued. “We’re gonna be here to make sure that we’re looking for this person, the individuals that conducted this, this senseless act of violence, but we need everybody to do that.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police or call Metro Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-866-756-2587.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

27-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 27-year-old woman in the White Marsh area, according to authorities. County officers found Whitney Hoover with a fatal gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road at 1:21 a.m. on Saturday, police said.  They were initially responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, according to authorities. Hoover was pronounced dead, police said.  Baltimore County’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-307-2020.  Information may also be provided online through the Baltimore County Police Department iWatch program.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Up To $16K Reward Offered For Tips About Murder Of East Baltimore Pregnant Woman And Fiancé

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has doubled the reward offered by Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland for any information that leads investigators to the person who killed a pregnant woman and her fiancé in East Baltimore. Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland began offering a cash reward on Sunday afternoon. The volunteer-based organization said it would give up to $8,000 for tips leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Angel Smith, 38, and her fiance, Yahmell Montague. A few hours later, Hogan announced via social media that he would double that reward. Now, a tipster could...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Seek Missing Woman With Cognitive Impairment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing elderly woman who suffers from cognitive impairment. County police say that 66-year-old Fanny Mae Walton was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Windsor Mill area. The 5’5 and 135-pound woman was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and glasses at the time she went missing, according to authorities.  She was also carrying a white mesh bag, police said. Anyone who sees Walton or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or dial 410-887-1340.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Wounded In String Of Friday The 13th Shootings, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, one of three shootings that played out across Baltimore early Friday, and the discovery of a body inside a vacant home, authorities said. That series of incidents came several hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in North Baltimore that left the woman’s prematurely delivered child in what police described as “grave” condition. The first of Friday morning’s calls came in about midnight when patrol officers were sent to a report of a body found inside a vacant home in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, OH
City
North Baltimore, OH
North Baltimore, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

79-Year-Old Man Shot In Carrollton Ridge Friday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 79-year-old man was shot in the leg near a laundromat in Carrollton Ridge on Friday, according to authorities. Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Smallwood Avenue at 5:48 p.m., police said. 79yo shot tonight Carrollton Ridge. it happened just two blocks from where a man was found shot dead on Sunday inside a burning home. @wjz pic.twitter.com/gfyOus1MdD — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 13, 2022 Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injury, according to authorities Anyone with information should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 34, Killed In Baltimore County Motorcycle Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man died Thursday night after wrecking his motorcycle in Baltimore County, authorities said. The deadly crash happened about 9:30 p.m. as Donald French was riding south on Harford Road, Baltimore County Police said Friday. Police said the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and slammed into a guardrail. French was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead Inside Vacant South Baltimore Home, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found dead early Friday inside a vacant home in South Baltimore, authorities said. Just after midnight, patrol officers were called to a report of a dead body at a home in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, they found a man unresponsive inside a vacant home. The as-yet-unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death, police said. In a separate incident hours later, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in East Baltimore, police said. The victim was found about 3:37 a.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital, but despite life-saving efforts, he died of his injuries, according to police. That marked one of three shootings reported overnight, which came just hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting that left the woman’s child in “grave” condition, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Lansdowne Double Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the shooting this week in Lansdowne that sent two people to the hospital. Wilbur Anderson, 42, and Victor Gay Jr., 32, were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore County Police said. The charges stem from a shooting reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Tionesta Road in Lansdowne, authorities said. Officers called to that scene found a woman shot inside an apartment and a man shot multiple times outside. Both victims were taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the victims’ conditions as of Friday morning. Anderson and Gay are being held without bond while awaiting trial.
LANSDOWNE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crisis Counselors Fan Out In Neighborhood Rocked By Baltimore Couple’s Murders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crisis counselors on Friday made their rounds in the Barclay neighborhood, offering support to the neighbors of a couple killed in a drive-by the night before. The counselors from the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) went door-to-door along East 23rd Street in hopes of providing comfort to those who knew the victims or lived nearby. Angel Smith, a 38-year-old mother who was seven months pregnant, and her fiancé were shot about 8 p.m. in what authorities described as a drive-by shooting. Neither survived, but Smith gave birth to a newborn girl, who is listed in critical...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Criminologist Says City Suffers From “Gun Epidemic”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week alone, Baltimore has seen several shootings—including two mass shootings in a single day. The violence includes the murder of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. “We have in the United States, along with a homicide epidemic, we have a gun epidemic,” University Of Baltimore Criminologist Jeffrey Ross told WJZ. The Baltimore Police Department on Friday provided the public with a glimpse of some of the guns its officers had recovered while attempting to reduce crime in the city. “These are just a few of the weapons & drugs officers recovered in the past seven days,” authorities said in a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Attempted Murder Arrest In Central Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest in connection to a shooting last week that sent another man to the hospital. John Ray, 35, was arrested Wednesday in Cockeysville on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said. The arrest stems from a dispute May 1 that escalated into gunfire in the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to police. Officers called to the scene about 10:45 a.m. that day found a 40-year-old man shot in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ray, described as a repeat offender, was identified as a shooting suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest the next day, police said. The 35-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Crime Stoppers#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Wjz#Johns Hopkins Hospital
CBS Baltimore

1 Woman Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Crash In Elkton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another injured Friday morning in a head-on crash in Elkton, authorities said. The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. as a Honda Civic was heading north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, Howard County Police said. At some point, police said, the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound Subaru Impreza. The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
ELKTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

McDonald’s Employee Killed In ‘Targeted’ Shooting In Gambrills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old McDonald’s employee was shot and killed Friday morning inside a Gambrills location of the fast food restaurant in what Anne Arundel County police believe is a targeted incident. Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson identified the victim as Britrain Marcelus Gray, of Odenton. Officers were called to the fast food restaurant near Crain Highway and Carver Road about 4:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting, police said. Three other employees inside the restaurant at the time heard a commotion, shots being fired and broken glass, Anderson said. Multiple shots were fired. It is unclear where on the...
GAMBRILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

14-Year-Old Among 5 Victims In NW Baltimore Shooting Tuesday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy was among the five people injured in a mass shooting Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. It was the second mass shooting within hours that day. Baltimore Police are still looking for suspects in both shootings. Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue, where they found three victims. Two more arrived at area hospitals.  Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said one group was standing near the intersection and another group was close by when a conflict erupted. No update is available on the conditions of the victims.  Hours earlier, a suspect armed with...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Maryland Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Prince Georges County woman for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two buildings in Maryland, according to authorities. The charges stem from two arson investigations that were launched following separate firebomings in October 2021, fire officials said. The Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest. Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and Possession of a Destructive Device, fire officials said. State investigators allege that she attempted to inflict damage on a house in the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf, Maryland,...
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Expert: Maryland General Assembly Will Likely Re-Examine Gun Regulations After Buffalo Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A supermarket in Buffalo, New York, became the scene of another mass shooting on Saturday. The FBI says that 10 out of 13 people died after they were shot by 18-year-old Payton Gendron. Gendron was motivated by racial hatred, according to authorities. “He specifically went to this area in Buffalo because that zip code has the highest number of African-American citizens in that region in the state of New York,” Michael Greenberg, the director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, said. Greenberg is an expert in homeland security and terrorism who has been looking at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Mass Shootings Hours Apart In Baltimore; Friend Of Murder Victim Describes Final Moments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police searched for suspects Wednesday following two mass shootings in the city just hours apart the day before in a wave of violence that has rattled neighborhoods across Baltimore. The first shooting on North Rose Street near Monument Street injured three people and left one man dead. Police identified him as 25-year-old Chone Cummings. 25-year-old Chone Cummings died in a mass shooting yesterday in East Baltimore. Ahead on WJZ, I’ll speak to the friend who called the ambulance—Chone’s last words to him—and the impact of this horrible violence. @wjz pic.twitter.com/zyHhJqTIL7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 11, 2022 Cummings’ friend, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 47, Charged In Gas Station Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting last month near a Baltimore gas station. Joseph Moulden was taken into custody on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said. Court records show he also faces second-degree attempted murder, assault and various handgun charges. The charges are related to a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. April 30 outside a gas station in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. Officers called to that scene learned that two men, ages 22 and 37, had been wounded in a shooting. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. Detectives believe that Moulden was involved in a dispute with someone outside the gas station, which escalated when he opened fire, police said. Police said the 22-year-old and 37-year-old shooting victims were bystanders and not intended targets of the gunfire. Moulden, who sought medical treatment for a gunshot wound, was later identified as the shooting suspect, police said. Court records show a warrant was issued Monday for the 47-year-old’s arrest. Moulden remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Fix Them Up’: Residents Demanding Action On Almost 15,000 Vacant Homes In Baltimore As City Tries To Curb Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Mother’s Day, firefighters rushed to Southeast Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood and found a rowhome engulfed in flames at 325 Furrow Street. Inside, they discovered 35-year-old Miguel Diaz, who had been shot to death. A source told WJZ the owner was dealing with squatters. Here is video as firefighters first arrived on the scene: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore City Engine Co. 14 (@bcfdengine14) The blighted home is one of many in a neighborhood people here feel is forgotten. “When we came out, [the fire] was gushing so bad. It was so fast. It was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy