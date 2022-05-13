ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks 5 most important matchups in 2022

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHTl0_0fcUUIdO00

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks can start circling their calendars. With the draft and free agency settled, with all the players on their new teams, the final offseason domino to fall was the schedule release to see where everything lands.

Now the 12’s can go to bed dreaming of potential wins dancing in their heads with the official 2022 schedule now revealed.

The Seahawks are about to embark on a new era in team history with the loss of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner – the only two remnants of their Super Bowl XLVIII roster. It will certainly be a challenge to overcome their absences, but with a considerably weaker NFC and expanded playoff field, returning to the postseason isn’t out of the question.

Of course, a trip to the playoffs won’t be a cakewalk for a team like the Seahawks. In order to do so, they’ll need to prove their mettle in these important matchups.

Week 5 - at New Orleans Saints

The Seahawks share a division with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams (more on them later), who are the easy favorite to repeat as winners of the NFC West. With this in mind, the likely avenue for the Seahawks to return to the playoffs will be via a Wild Card spot.

When it comes to the Wild Card it is all about head-to-head matchups, and the Seahawks will need to rack up the wins over other Wild Card contenders… such as the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints may have lost long time head coach Sean Payton, but they should not be slept on. They will be regaining quarterback Jameis Winston, who is coming off an ACL injury, and their defense is still lethal having shut out Tom Brady in Tampa last year. Now they have added safety Tyrann Mathieu.

As winners of the last three matchups, including two in Seattle, the Saints have been eating the Seahawks’ lunch lately. Their Week 5 game could be an early bellwether for Seattle.

Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos

Before you rage click away and Tweet about how I am wrong for having this too low, hear me out.

Yes, emotionally, this is a major game for the Seattle Seahawks and the 12th Man. Hosting the former longtime quarterback who spurned the team by forcing his way out right off the bat? This is about as tantalizing as it gets for fans.

But in the grand scheme of things, it is still a Week 1 game against an out-of-conference opponent. Every win matters in this league, but there are more important NFC and division opponents down the road.

That being said, claiming a Week 1 win over the Broncos would do wonders for the psyche of a team many believe are destined to be basement dwellers. The NFL is giving both Russell Wilson and the Seahawks an opportunity right off the bat to prove the other made a mistake. Getting instant revenge on the man who was determined to seek greener pastures will go a long way for this young squad.

Week 10 - at Buccaneers in Germany

The Seahawks are no strangers to European travel, and will be doing so once more, only this time they will be traveling to Munich to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa is only one year removed from a surprising Super Bowl victory, and last year they made it to the divisional round after winning 14 total games. The Bucs narrowly fell to the Rams, but with the GOAT in quarterback Tom Brady returning, they will certainly be among the few NFC heavyweights.

Tampa is near, or at, the top of the pack in the conference. Seattle will get a chance to see how they stack up against a legitimate Super Bowl contender. On paper, the Bucs should be heavy favorites. However, Tom Brady is only 1-2 against the Seahawks all time in the regular season.

Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers on TNF

Seattle is currently riding a four-game win streak over their little brothers by the Bay, including two narrow thrillers last season. Despite being swept by the Seahawks, San Francisco may have gotten the last laugh in 2021 as they advanced to the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers have a playoff caliber roster, but they were only 10-7 last year and continued question marks surrounding the quarterback position make them more vulnerable than they perhaps should.

San Francisco is in the same boat as Seattle in the sense they too will likely have to make the playoffs by way of the Wild Card. Like I said against the Saints, Seattle will have to bank these crucial head-to-head matchups.

Had Seattle finished 10-7 last year, they would have held the tie-breaker over the 49ers for seeding purposes. Meaning the Seahawks would have gone to Dallas, and the 49ers would’ve gone to Tampa.

Both games against the LA Rams

Alright, so I might be double dipping here… but can I be blamed? The Rams are the ultimate big bad boogie man for the Seattle Seahawks. Doesn’t matter if the Seahawks are a team competing for a Top 5 draft selection or a team led by Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom, the Rams are their kryptonite.

As reigning Division and Super Bowl Champions, any road to the playoffs for Seattle will directly go through the Rams. Especially since both games against the Rams will be in December and January, including the regular season Week 18 finale at Lumen Field.

With Sean McVay as head coach, the Seahawks have been 3-8 against the Rams. Realistically, two of those wins could have been two more losses, as one was the result of then-rookie Cooper Kupp dropping a game-winning touchdown in a 16-10 defeat, and the Rams missing a game-winning field goal to lose 30-29.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu’s immediate reaction to Jarvis Landry joining him in New Orleans

A week after signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, the New Orleans Saints have opted for another Louisiana homecoming. Jarvis Landry revealed on his official Twitter account that he has elected to sign with the Saints. The move comes months after the Cleveland Browns decided to release him in March, and after a notable waiting period, the veteran wide receiver has decided to return home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

NFC team interested in signing Cam Newton?

Cam Newton has gotten multiple opportunities over the past two seasons to prove he is still capable of playing at a high level. He has failed to do that, but his most recent team apparently has not given up on him. Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told Mike Florio...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Pacman Jones: Antonio Brown Was "Right" About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this month, Antonio Brown made headlines when he called out Colin Kaepernick by questioning his charitable contributions to the community. The former All-Pro wide receiver said Kaepernick hasn't been out helping the community since he reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019. According to TMZ Sports, former All-Pro...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings expected to cut ex-Packers quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend, and they have already made at least one roster decision. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley attended the minicamp as a tryout player. His time in Minnesota will be brief. The St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson says the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Peyton Manning Working With Russell Wilson: Fans React

Peyton Manning is clearly interested in the success of the Denver Broncos. On Saturday, new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson published a video on social media. In the video, Wilson is seen reviewing film with Manning. The two are throwing a few ideas back and forth. "Obsession over the Details. 18...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football." The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program. During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Rams#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfc#The Wild Card#The New Orleans Saints
Popculture

NFL Announces Christmas Day Tripleheader for 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and one of the biggest things that stood out was the league will be very busy on Christmas Day. There will be three NFL games played on Dec. 25, making it the first time in league history that a tripleheader will be featured on Christmas. The first game will be the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time on Fox. The second game is the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff time on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. And the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time on NBC.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Titans should be worried about Derrick Henry's decline

Don't act like you weren't already thinking it. Don't act like you're surprised to hear it from Football Outsiders, the pioneers of the Curse of 370, either. Henry is two years removed from a 378-carry, 2,027-yard season for the Tennessee Titans that was magnificent to watch but which voided his factory warranty. Henry appeared to be cruising along without a care about his mileage in the first half of 2021, with five 100-yard rushing afternoons in his first six games, before suffering a foot fracture against the Colts in Week 8. He returned for 20 carries for 62 yards in the playoff loss to the Bengals, which was a far cry from the 195-yard playoff performances of years past that made Henry much more than a fantasy football legend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Country
Germany
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy