The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. May 5, 9:30 p.m.: A Watertown man who has a harassment prevention order against a neighbor called police to report that the neighbor violated the terms of the order. The neighbor had gone into the basement and damaged some of his property, and was caught on video. Also, the neighbor blocked the man’s car in the driveway. Police responded and determined the neighbor had violated the harassment prevention order. Leo Barsoomian, 61, of Watertown, was placed under arrest for violation of a harassment prevention order.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO