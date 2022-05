With some 2-out heroics in the bottom of the 8th inning, Nebraska has defeated Michigan to claim their first ever Big Ten Softball Championship!. After Billie Andrews was pitched around for a 2-out walk, Cam Ybarra ripped a line drive off the wall to score her. Ybarra had already belted a HR to right in the 1st inning. Sydney Gray then drove in Ybarra with a single to left and Courtney Wallace retired the side in the bottom of the inning to close things out.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO