Seahawks release info for their 2022 preseason games

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks have released their full 2022 regular season schedule this evening. Although it’s an afterthought, they’ve also shared the info for their three preseason games this year.

Here’s a look at who they will be playing in August.

Week 1: at Steelers – Saturday, Aug. 13 – 4:00 p.m. PT (NBC)

First up, Seattle visits Pittsburgh to start their preseason campaign. Fans should expect to see a healthy dose of the undrafted rookie Levi Lewis and third-stringer Jacob Eason at quarterback for this one.

Week 2: vs. Bears – Thursday, Aug. 18 – 5:00 p.m. PT (ESPN)

In the new order of things, the second preseason game is now the “dress rehearsal” one, so we’ll likely see a lot of both Drew Lock and Geno Smith under center, here. Hopefully coach Pete Carroll will have decided on a starter by that time and it won’t come down to this game.

Week 3: at Cowboys – Date and time are still TBD (NBC)

Finally, the Seahawks wrap up their preseason slate on the road against the Cowboys. The final game in August is all about determining which bubble players will make the roster and which ones will get cut.

