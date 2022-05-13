Masks will be required at Pittsburgh Public Schools on Friday due to COVID-19 community level

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania's current Lt. Gov and Senate hopeful John Fetterman suffered a stroke late last week, his campaign says. In a statement released from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, Fetterman said, "On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but Gisele insisted, and as usual, she was right." The Democratic Senate hopeful went on to explain that a clot caused the stroke, but doctors were able to "quickly and completely" remove the clot and reverse the stroke.
PITTSBURGH — You don't have to drive very far to take in a special part of Japanese culture in Western Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh Sakura Project has spent more than a decade planting and maintaining hundreds of cherry trees in North Park. The project began in 2007 when members of...
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway following an incident at a home in Wilkinsburg on Friday morning. Police were called to the home on the 1100 block of East Street around 5:30 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said there were no medical transports from the scene. Investigators later...
Former Pennsylvania state senator and Pittsburgh City Councilman Jim Ferlo has died at the age of 70. Ferlo served in Harrisburg from 2002 to 2015 and was on city council for 15 years — serving as president in the late 1990s. Ferlo was the first openly gay member of...
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says the building was searched thoroughly and nothing was found. The streets surrounding the area were re-opened to traffic at around 9:20 p.m. Pittsburgh Police responded to a bomb threat to an office building Saturday evening. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Public Safety says...
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. — Update 4:50 p.m. Saturday, May 14:Kaymaire Barner has been found safely and the Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled. The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 2-year-old Kaymarie Barner of Duncansville Borough, Pennsylvania. According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory released by PSP Holidaysburg, the...
PITTSBURGH — One person was hospitalized late Friday night after being hit by a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. A Route 71D Port Authority bus was heading inbound on Fifth Avenue near Maryland Street around 11 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian. First responders transported the pedestrian...
PITTSBURGH — Grab your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free movie under the stars in Pittsburgh's city parks this summer. Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park will begin in June with pop-up movies at parks throughout the city. The pop-ups will be announced at pittsburghpa.gov/events, the PghEventsOffice Facebook page and @PghEventsOffice on Twitter.
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Update 9:15 p.m. - The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office has identified the victim and suspect in what they are saying is a criminal homicide. In the statement, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says a woman's body was found at the U-Haul facility on Leechburg Road...
Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones was involved in a crash while responding to a fire in Brookline on Friday evening, Public Safety officials confirmed. Public Safety officials said the two-vehicle crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Brookline Boulevard and Whited Street. Officials said the...
PITTSBURGH — A rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Hill District sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. Friday on Kirkpatrick Street near the intersection with Fifth Avenue. Allegheny County 911 dispatched confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. There was no...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Melissa Hart, the former congresswoman from western Pennsylvania, is ending her gubernatorial campaign and endorsingfellow Republican Lou Barletta for governor. Hart drops out, backs Barletta: Click the video player above to watch. Hart's announcement on Friday came one day after Jake Corman made the same move,...
PITTSBURGH — The wedding boom is here. After pandemic postponements and cancellations, 2022 will be one of the most popular years for weddings in almost 40 years. While that is a reason to celebrate, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with a group of brides who say the pandemic wasn’t the challenge, but instead, their videographer.
RACCOON, Pa. — The fire chief said a mother inside a Raccoon Township home smelled smoke and got everyone out when a fire sparked inside a house. The fire was reported inside the home on Raccoon Creek Road a little before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire chief said it...
PITTSBURGH — Our pop-up showers and storms this evening will eventually fizzle after sunset. Most of Sunday is dry except for some storms popping in the higher terrain. Our next cold front will be here early Monday to bring rain and storms along with breezy conditions. Rain will clear just after lunch on Monday with a drying trend through midweek with much cooler temperatures before another massive warming trend late next week.
PITTSBURGH — Like Jake Corman did just the day before, Melissa Hart has ended her campaign to win the Republican primary for PA governor and declared her support for former rival Lou Barletta. Their decisions reflect questions being raised within their party about whether Doug Mastriano — who's leading...
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in McKeesport late Saturday night. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man as John May, of McKeesport. The fatal crash occurred at 5th Avenue and Lincoln way around 11:07 p.m. May was...
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Moon Township on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as George McMahon, 59, of Coraopolis. The medical examiner's report said McMahon...
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A Bethel Park police officer sustained serious injuries to his legs after he was hit by a car on Friday night. The incident happened at Route 88 and Broughton Road around 9 p.m. The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries to...
LINCOLN, Pa. — On Friday morning, crews were working to clear a large tree that fell on the 4600 block of Liberty Way in Lincoln Borough. The Lincoln Borough VFRC # 1 announced on social media on Thursday night that the tree also brought down wires and that Liberty Way would be closed between Finney Road and Lovedale Road for an extended period of time.
