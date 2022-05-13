Masks will be required at Pittsburgh Public Schools on Friday due to COVID-19 community level

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania's current Lt. Gov and Senate hopeful John Fetterman suffered a stroke late last week, his campaign says. In a statement released from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, Fetterman said, "On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but Gisele insisted, and as usual, she was right." The Democratic Senate hopeful went on to explain that a clot caused the stroke, but doctors were able to "quickly and completely" remove the clot and reverse the stroke.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO