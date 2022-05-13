ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Masks will be required at Pittsburgh Public Schools on Friday due to COVID-19 community level

 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Masks will be required starting Friday at Pittsburgh Public Schools due to Allegheny County reaching the medium COVID-19 community level. The school district...

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffers stroke

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania's current Lt. Gov and Senate hopeful John Fetterman suffered a stroke late last week, his campaign says. In a statement released from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, Fetterman said, "On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but Gisele insisted, and as usual, she was right." The Democratic Senate hopeful went on to explain that a clot caused the stroke, but doctors were able to "quickly and completely" remove the clot and reverse the stroke.
Police called to home in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway following an incident at a home in Wilkinsburg on Friday morning. Police were called to the home on the 1100 block of East Street around 5:30 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said there were no medical transports from the scene. Investigators later...
Former state Sen. Jim Ferlo dies at 70

Former Pennsylvania state senator and Pittsburgh City Councilman Jim Ferlo has died at the age of 70. Ferlo served in Harrisburg from 2002 to 2015 and was on city council for 15 years — serving as president in the late 1990s. Ferlo was the first openly gay member of...
Police respond to bomb threat in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says the building was searched thoroughly and nothing was found. The streets surrounding the area were re-opened to traffic at around 9:20 p.m. Pittsburgh Police responded to a bomb threat to an office building Saturday evening. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Public Safety says...
UPDATE: Missing child from Blair County found safe

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. — Update 4:50 p.m. Saturday, May 14:Kaymaire Barner has been found safely and the Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled. The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 2-year-old Kaymarie Barner of Duncansville Borough, Pennsylvania. According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory released by PSP Holidaysburg, the...
Person hospitalized after being hit by Port Authority bus in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — One person was hospitalized late Friday night after being hit by a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. A Route 71D Port Authority bus was heading inbound on Fifth Avenue near Maryland Street around 11 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian. First responders transported the pedestrian...
Police investigating after body found in storage unit

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Update 9:15 p.m. - The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office has identified the victim and suspect in what they are saying is a criminal homicide. In the statement, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says a woman's body was found at the U-Haul facility on Leechburg Road...
One person injured in Hill District rollover crash

PITTSBURGH — A rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Hill District sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. Friday on Kirkpatrick Street near the intersection with Fifth Avenue. Allegheny County 911 dispatched confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. There was no...
Melissa Hart drops out of Pennsylvania governor race, endorses Lou Barletta

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Melissa Hart, the former congresswoman from western Pennsylvania, is ending her gubernatorial campaign and endorsingfellow Republican Lou Barletta for governor. Hart drops out, backs Barletta: Click the video player above to watch. Hart's announcement on Friday came one day after Jake Corman made the same move,...
Warm and humid for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Our pop-up showers and storms this evening will eventually fizzle after sunset. Most of Sunday is dry except for some storms popping in the higher terrain. Our next cold front will be here early Monday to bring rain and storms along with breezy conditions. Rain will clear just after lunch on Monday with a drying trend through midweek with much cooler temperatures before another massive warming trend late next week.
22-year-old man killed after being struck by vehicle in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in McKeesport late Saturday night. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man as John May, of McKeesport. The fatal crash occurred at 5th Avenue and Lincoln way around 11:07 p.m. May was...
Man dies after car, pickup truck crash in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Moon Township on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as George McMahon, 59, of Coraopolis. The medical examiner's report said McMahon...
Bethel Park police officer hit by car, taken to hospital

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A Bethel Park police officer sustained serious injuries to his legs after he was hit by a car on Friday night. The incident happened at Route 88 and Broughton Road around 9 p.m. The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries to...
Tree comes down blocking road in Lincoln Borough

LINCOLN, Pa. — On Friday morning, crews were working to clear a large tree that fell on the 4600 block of Liberty Way in Lincoln Borough. The Lincoln Borough VFRC # 1 announced on social media on Thursday night that the tree also brought down wires and that Liberty Way would be closed between Finney Road and Lovedale Road for an extended period of time.
