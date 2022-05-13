ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Deputies arrest Ferriday man after investigation; charged with 40 counts of Child Pornography

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

FERRIDAY, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On May 2, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office into a case involving child pornography. According to deputies, the case was initiated after receiving a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Nicholas C. Powell

The cyber-tip detailed a suspect in Ferriday, La. downloading child abuse material. Deputies identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nicholas C. Powell.

Authorities were able to obtain and executed a search warrant for Powell’s residence. Powell was arrested and charged with 40 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

