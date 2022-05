BILLINGS - West High's Kaitlin Grossman likes taking care of people, a big reason she's headed to MSU Billings. "They have a nursing program that I'll be able to do in addition to playing basketball," Grossman explained to MTN Sports. "And that's one thing about a lot of other schools, if you were going to do nursing, you could play for maybe your first two years. But you weren't able to play all four years and do nursing, so I really like that."

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO