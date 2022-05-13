ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton cloaked in hot, hazy afternoon

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON — The sun sets in the haze behind the Clark Bridge Wednesday night on a hot and hazy day. It wasn't any better on Thursday,...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Barefoot braces for rebirth on Illinois River

HARDIN — It could be argued that the Barefoot Restaurant put the Calhoun County community of Hardin on the map. “If you travel around the Midwest and tell people you’re from Hardin, people will say, ‘I’ve been to the Barefoot! I know where that’s at!’” said Hardin resident Kelly Sievers.
HARDIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

McPike Mansion’s owner believes it’s haunted

ALTON, Ill. – Towards the highest point in Alton, Illinois is one of Madison County’s most historical spots. Many say McPike Mansion is haunted. Even the owner thinks so. McPike House was once home to Henry McPike and his family starting back in 1869. The house has not been occupied since the 1950s, at least not by […]
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clark Bridge#Rose#Haze#Mercury
The Telegraph

Pup stars: Dogs get their day in Alton

Riverbend residents and the dogs who own them bellied up to the bar, and some got their bellies scratched, during the annual Downtown Alton Pup Crawl on Saturday. More than two dozen pet-friendly businesses offered food and beverage specials, pet-friendly activities and a chance to win prizes, all for a $10 ticket that came with a special bandana for each dog.
ALTON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Fatal accident on Meyer Road in Jefferson County

(Hematite) A Hematite woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Meyer Road east of Lee Road early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Tina Tessmer was driving eastbound in a 1971 GMC Sierra Grande when she traveled off the roadway and struck several trees, and overturned. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hematite Fire personnel. The accident took place at 1:20 Friday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Favilla speaks in East Alton Tuesday

EAST ALTON - Christine Favilla, Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator, will speak at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), 1 Confluence Way in East Alton, for May Neighbor Nights from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. There will be a field station tour starting at 6:15 p.m. in the main lobby. Favilla will speak at 7 p.m. Learn more about the Three Rivers Project of the Illinois Sierra Club and all the amazing work they do in the Alton area. Also hear about some of the upcoming volunteer opportunities that are available.
EAST ALTON, IL
97ZOK

One Of The Best Towns In Illinois Is Having A Spring Carnival This Weekend

Who's ready to have fun in the sun? It's been soooo nice the past few days and that's just the beginning! Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!. Every year I wait for the hottest days to go to amusement parks and carnivals just so I can get a really good tan while walking around with friends. Sounds lame, but having fun and tanning seems way better than staying inside all day. That's why I'm pretty sure I'll end up going to Lombard, Illinois this weekend for their Spring carnival - I'm a kid at heart, don't judge!
LOMBARD, IL
Q985

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: All Madison County has to offer

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Tim Ezell was checking out all that Madison County has to offer Friday morning. He was at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville, and then he ate some donuts with Yummy Donut Palace in Edwardsville, he learned about the International Horseradish Festival coming up on June 3 and June 4 in Collinsville, and he found some pizza at Roma’s Pizza in Bethalto.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

FOX 2 checks out Madison County’s neighborhoods

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois. The FOX 2 team visited FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville. They also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle. This is also in Collinsville, and that town has more going on. Their International Horseradish Festival is coming up on June 3 and June 4.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy