Alton cloaked in hot, hazy afternoon

Who's ready to have fun in the sun? It's been soooo nice the past few days and that's just the beginning! Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!. Every year I wait for the hottest days to go to amusement parks and carnivals just so I can get a really good tan while walking around with friends. Sounds lame, but having fun and tanning seems way better than staying inside all day. That's why I'm pretty sure I'll end up going to Lombard, Illinois this weekend for their Spring carnival - I'm a kid at heart, don't judge!

LOMBARD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO