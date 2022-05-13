Corey Oswalt solid in IronPigs debut

Corey Oswalt pitched two scoreless innings in his Lehigh Valley debut and Austin Wynns stayed hot with three hits as Lehigh Valley ended a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over Buffalo on Thursday in front of 6,785 fans at Coca-Cola Park.

The 28-year-old California native struck out one and walked one. He threw 18 of 28 pitches for strikes.

Oswalt was traded May 8 by the Giants to the Phillies. He spent parts of four previous seasons with Mets, and has been a starter most of his career after being drafted by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2012 draft.

Oswalt was 1-2 with a 7.11 ERA in six games with Triple-A Sacramento in the Giants system before the trade.

Wynns has 14 hits in his last 25 at-bats and is batting . 404 for the season He singled and scored a run in the first inning and had an RBI single in the sixth as the IronPigs improved to 18-15.

How they scored

Bottom 1 : Matt Vierling and Austin Wynns singled to lead off. Darick Hall followed with his 11th home run this season. IronPigs 3-0 .

Top 3 : Stevie Berman walked, took second on Logan Warmoth’s infield single and scored on Eric Stamets’ double to left. After Warmoth was picked off third, Lukes doubled in Stamets. IronPigs 3-2 .

Bottom 5 : Matt Vierling reached on an infield throwing error and took third on Hall’s hit-and-run single with one out. Dustin Peterson walked to load the bases. With two out, Nick Maton singled to center to score Vierling and Hall. IronPigs 5-2 .

Bottom 6 : Dalton Guthrie reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and third and scored Wynns’ single. IronPigs 6-2 .

Game notes

Guthrie made a nice double play two batters into the game. The IronPigs right fielder made a sliding catch of Gabriel Moreno’s line drive, then threw to Hall at first to double off Nathan Lukes who was running on the play. ... Home plate umpire Dave Martinez had the wrong count during Berman’s at-bat in the fourth. He issued Berman first base on a walk when the count was only 3 and 1. Fellow umpire Robert Nunez attempted to clarify the count with the pitch clock operator, but the walkie talkie system did not work and the call stood. Nothing came of it when IronPigs pitcher Cristopher Sanchez got a groundout to end the inning. Video replay confirmed the count was 3 and 1. ... Mike Adams worked a scoreless sixth inning in his first game since being promoted from Double-A Reading, where he was 3-0 with an 8.56 ERA in eight games. His last three games for the Fightins were scoreless outings (5.1 combined IP). ... The IronPigs were 4 for 4 in stolen bases after not stealing a base in the previous four games. ... Buffalo leadoff hitter Nathan Lukes and manager Casey Candaele were ejected after Martinez called Lukes on strikes. Lukes was 2 for 2 with a walk before that at-bat.

Roster moves

RHP Hans Crouse (0-2, 11.05 ERA) was taken off the 7-day IL and placed on the COVID IL. The last of three Triple-A starts came on April 20.

OF Hunter Markwardt was sent back to Double-A Reading. He scored a run as a pinch runner in his only appearance Wednesday for the IronPigs.

Up next

RHP Michael Mariot (2-0, 5.06 ERA) faces Buffalo RHP Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.91 ERA) in a 7:05 p.m. start at Coca-Cola Park.

