COVID-19: How Cases in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 463,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 10, bringing the total count to more than 81.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 22.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro area consists of Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County, and three other counties. As of May 10, there were 24,345.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Detroit residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,104.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, Macomb County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 10, there were 27,055.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Macomb County, the most of any county in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Lapeer County, there were 23,238.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, unemployment peaked at 23.2% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 10 per 100,000 residents 11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 80,162 21,842.5 513 139.8 35660 Niles, MI 154,133 35,114 22,781.6 557 361.4 28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 60,229 22,923.0 673 256.1 33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,254 23,098.8 225 269.9 34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 40,110 23,145.2 638 368.2 29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 132,345 24,204.8 1,608 294.1 19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,051,204 24,345.6 17,456 404.3 22420 Flint, MI 407,875 102,660 25,169.5 1,715 420.5 27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,993 25,210.5 557 351.1 33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 38,646 25,811.0 475 317.2 12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,687 25,844.9 575 428.4 40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,734 25,927.3 945 492.6 24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 276,362 26,013.2 2,701 254.2 13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 27,284 26,208.4 584 561.0

