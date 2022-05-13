4-vehicle crash on SR-82 leaves 2 in critical condition

A four-vehicle crash in Lee County on State Road 82 left two people in critical condition, and another with serious injuries according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 4 vehicles involved were in the crash Thursday morning were: vehicle 1, a truck/ tractor that was driven by a 56-year-old Cape Coral man; vehicle 2, a sports car that was driven by a 52-year-old Winter Springs man with a 17-year-old passenger; vehicle 3 was driven by a 55-year-old Lakeland female, and vehicle 4, a tractor/ trailer, was driven by a 35-year-old Polk City man.

FHP says that before the crash happened vehicle 1 was heading north of County Road 78 while vehicle 2, directly in front of vehicle 1, was stopped facing south on State Road 31 at the intersection of County Road 78.

According to FHP, the driver of vehicle 1, said that he dropped paperwork in the car and failed to stop before approaching the traffic of the other three cars. The front of vehicle 1 hit the back of vehicle 2 which caused the front of vehicle 2 to crash into the back of vehicle 3.

FHP says vehicles 1 and 3 traveled forward while vehicle 2 rotated clockwise. Vehicle 3 then collided with the back of vehicle 4 and the front of vehicle 1 then hit vehicle 2 again.

Vehicle one came to rest on the southbound lanes facing south of vehicle 2 and vehicle 2 came to rest facing northeast between vehicles 1 and 4; vehicle 3 came to rest facing southwest in the southbound turn lane while vehicle 4 came to rest facing south in the southbound lanes.

According to FHP, the driver of vehicle 2 is in critical condition along with the 17-year-old passenger. The driver of vehicle 3 has serious injuries and the driver of vehicle 4 has minor injuries.

The rest remains under investigation.