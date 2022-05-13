COVID-19: How Cases in the Decatur, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 463,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 10, bringing the total count to more than 81.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 22.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Decatur, AL metro area consists of Morgan County and Lawrence County. As of May 10, there were 28,760.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Decatur residents, 14.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,104.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Decatur metro area, Morgan County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 10, there were 30,295.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Morgan County, the most of any county in Decatur, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Lawrence County, there were 23,225.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Decatur.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Decatur metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Decatur, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 10 per 100,000 residents 12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 37,818 23,467.3 340 211.0 20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 36,805 24,826.0 746 503.2 26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 115,077 25,180.8 1,257 275.1 33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 97,022 25,973.4 1,588 425.1 19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 55,730 26,185.2 680 319.5 46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 68,061 27,150.4 1,043 416.1 33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 116,939 27,153.8 1,710 397.1 22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 40,510 27,496.7 656 445.3 23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,774 28,004.4 651 633.6 13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 304,519 28,057.7 3,792 349.4 11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,421 28,286.1 626 546.2 19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 43,794 28,760.6 675 443.3

