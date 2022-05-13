Rapid Reaction: 5 Takeaways From Seahawks' 2022 Schedule Reveal
By Corbin K. Smith
All Seahawks
3 days ago
Russell Wilson will be back in his old stomping grounds right off the bat, while Seattle will have to weather a difficult slate of games in the heart of its schedule against four returning playoff teams. Reporter Corbin Smith breaks down the team's full 17-game docket with five key takeaways.
Set to break in a new quarterback and a new defensive coordinator, the Seahawks underwent a transformative offseason overhauling their roster and coaching staff. But while expectations outside the building may not be high entering a new era, Pete Carroll expects his team to remain relevant competing in the NFC West.
On Thursday, the road map for Seattle to surprise without Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner was revealed with the NFL announcing regular season schedules for all 32 teams. As expected, Carroll's squad will face several contenders along the way, including a pair of matchups with the defending champion Rams, a trip across the pond to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Germany, and a visit from Wilson and the Broncos in the season opener.
Seattle Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule
Week 1 - vs. Denver Broncos*
Week 2 - at San Francisco 49ers
Week 3 - vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 4 - at Detroit Lions
Week 5 - at New Orleans Saints
Week 6 - vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7 - at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8 - vs. New York Giants
Week 9 - at Arizona Cardinals
Week 10 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich, Germany)
Week 11 - BYE WEEK
Week 12 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13 - at Los Angeles Rams
Week 14 - vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 15 - vs. San Francisco 49ers*
Week 16 - at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 17 - vs. New York Jets
Week 18 - vs. Los Angeles Rams
*Prime Time Game
After taking a quick glance, here are five rapid takeaways from the Seahawks' just-released 2022 schedule:
