Three Louisiana Students Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the 58 th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with three from Louisiana and one from Acadiana.

Alexander Fraser Landreneau from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Ashnini Modi from Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, and Anil Cacodcar from Episcopal School of Acadiana in Cade have are now apart of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

"Our state winners illustrate that Louisiana students are among the very brightest in the country," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. "I congratulate every U.S. Presidential Scholar and join their families and communities in celebrating this high honor."

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Over 5,000 candidates qualified for the awards this year, determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students. As directed by Presidential Executive Order, this distinction is annually awarded to one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Congratulations to these Louisiana students and a special shout out to Anil Cacodcar of Acadiana!
