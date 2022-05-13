ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Weeks later, New Jersey community still outraged by embattled principal

By Jay Dow
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoAKv_0fcUQHtV00

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — On Thursday, community activists returned to a public school board meeting in Elizabeth, outraged that a principal — accused of suggesting a special needs student use one racial term to replace another — was transferred instead of being fired.

“Why wasn’t Yvonne McGovern placed under the transfer section, letting the public know she was being transferred to another school?” asked activist Jonathan Yelverton. “Is that how you handle the problem?”

In an internal school email obtained by PIX11 News, one of the district’s high school principals told staff that the Board of Education “voted to reassign Mrs. McGovern.”

“We knew from the start that Mrs. McGovern’s assignment at our annex would be temporary and I am understanding of the controversy surrounding her circumstances,” the principal wrote.

During Thursday’s board meeting, board members didn’t want local activist Kason Little to mention McGovern’s name, citing the district’s ongoing investigation into what is described as a “personnel matter.”

PIX11 News received a text message from McGovern the morning after an initial report. She wrote, in part, “I would be happy to speak with you and give you my side of the story. It actually would be welcoming to finally be heard.”

She did not write again after that initial April 29 message.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange community gathers to remember Mayor Bowser

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange residents gathered at the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts to honor Robert Bowser on May 7, paying tribute to the former mayor of the city who died on April 2. First elected in 1997, Bowser was the mayor of East Orange for 16 years and is credited with bringing financial stability to the city, reducing violent crime and emphasizing public education. His family and other public officials spoke about him at the event, which also featured performers from the school’s middle school choir.
New Jersey Globe

Anthony Amalfe, giant in Union County politics, dies at 95

Anthony Amalfe, who served as a Union County freeholder, mayor of Roselle and Democratic county chairman, died on May 10. He was 95. He was elected mayor of Roselle in 1971 and re-elected in 1975. Amalfe became a Democratic candidate for freeholder in 1975, running on a slate with Elizabeth...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Sports
State
New Jersey State
Elizabeth, NJ
Government
Elizabeth, NJ
Education
jcitytimes.com

Op Ed: Jersey City Cops Struggle with Low Pay and a High Cost of Living

Mayor Steven Fulop has often described the Jersey City Police Department as the largest, the most diverse, and the most inclusive in the State of New Jersey. Since Fulop took office in 2013, the police force has increased their recruitment from 779 to 975 police officers. The fact is that this increase in the workforce has not come without consequences for the new officers trying to serve, protect, and live in the city that they love. I’ve had discussions with many of our brave men and women of the Jersey City Police Department. The harsh reality the mayor does not explain to residents is that our city government is underpaying, hence undervaluing, members of our police force, which does not give them the opportunity to support their families and raise them in Jersey City.
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood TC, residents discuss equity as it pertains to town pool

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Township Committee passed a bond ordinance for improvements to the Maplewood Community Pool at its May 3 meeting on first reading, setting a public hearing and second vote for May 17. The ordinance passed with a vote of 4-0; Committeewoman Jamaine Cripe was absent. The ordinance appropriates $252,000. Of that money, $239,400 will come from bonding for capital improvements to the pool facility, including renovation of the dive tower, pool plaster application and the acquisition of a snack bar ice machine.
CBS New York

Beloved golden anniversary Mass returns at Newark cathedral

NEWARK, N.J. -- More than 150 couples celebrating their golden anniversaries will be honored at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Sunday.Cardinal Tobin will bless the couples marking 50 years of marriage during a special mass.It marks the first time the beloved church tradition is taking place since the start of the pandemic.The mass, which will be live streamed, gets underway at 3 p.m.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pix11 News#The Board Of Education#Nexstar Media Inc
NJ.com

How these Black families are helping each other to enter N.J.’s legal weed market

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. With plans to operate out of a former Wells Fargo Bank, cannabis isn’t the first thing that comes to mind, but that’s exactly what Donald and Skye Blanks — a father and son duo applying for a legal weed license in Keyport — aim to do.
KEYPORT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Some N.J. school districts resume mask requirements as COVID cases rise

Some New Jersey schools announced Friday they would return to requiring masks for students and staff as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state over the past month. The latest state Department of Health COVID-19 activity level map shows five out of six regions at “high” risk for coronavirus activity as of May 7. Under state health guidelines, schools are encouraged to require masks if a district falls within a high-risk region. Just the southeast region including Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties remains moderate risk.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Three NJ high school seniors named Presidential Scholars

Skylar Walters woke up to an unusual sound from her cellphone Thursday. It heralded an email that started with “Congratulations!”. “It sent this jolt of electricity through me,” said Walters, a senior at Madison High School. The message informed her that she is one of three New Jersey Presidential Scholars, an honor for students who excel in academics, the arts, and career and technical education.
HIGH SCHOOL
New Jersey 101.5

Who cut down a bronze statue from Trenton, NJ’s Angel Island?

TRENTON — A bronze statue was stolen from an area bordered by three churches leaving only the feet behind early Saturday morning. The Angel of Faith monument has stood on "Angel Island" at the intersection of Perry and Warren streets (Route 206) in Trenton since 1986, according to Harry Jackendoff, the warden's assistant and sexton at St. Michael's Church. He said the church is the property of the city.
PIX11

Activists hold protest in NYC for abortion rights

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tens of thousands of abortion rights activists came together in New York City to march on Saturday. They come with a message for the Supreme Court.  “We are not going to back down; we’re going to stay in the streets to protect abortion rights,” Chantelle Piper from Rise Up 4 Abortion […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Thousands expected at NYC’s first Asian American Pacific Islander parade

NEW YORK (PIX11)—  Thousands are expected to attend New York City’s first annual Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade in Manhattan Sunday morning. Organizers have planned a full day highlighting Asian culture, music, dancing, and Korean martial arts, just three weeks after the city approved permits for the event. “There’s going to be […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy