Honolulu, HI

Guilty verdict in Kalihi off-ramp shooting

By Nicole Napuunoa
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in June of 2021 came to a conclusion Thursday with guilty verdicts on all counts.

According to court records, Triston Billimon was traveling through Kalihi when another car cut him off. When Billimon stopped his vehicle, the driver of the other car shot him.

Witnesses were able to give police information about the car and a description of the driver, who was later identified as Eddieson Reyes.

The court found Reyes guilty of murder in the second degree, firearms charges and terroristic threatening.

Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm said, “The public will now be protected from Reyes’ dangerous behavior for many years to come.”

Reyes’ bail was set at $1 million and his sentencing was set for August 10.

