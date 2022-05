CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Problems at a longtime local pizza parlor have workers and even customers on edge. That’s after vandals have now targeted Mountain Mike’s Pizza off Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights twice within the last four months. Surveillance video from May 8 shows someone in a hoodie making their way down the sidewalk outside smashing nearly every window along the way. Now, less than a week later, owner Dave Brar and his employees still don’t know who would do so much damage. “You can actually see the car pull up and then he walks around the building before that and then...

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO