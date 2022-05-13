ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Invasive zebra mussels found in Lake Brownwood, Abilene lakes being monitored

By Tyler Henderson
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lakes Fort Phantom and Proctor in Coleman County are now being monitored after invasive zebra mussels have been found in Lakes Brownwood and O.H. Ivie. Imagine a creature as big as, or smaller than, the bottlecap on a water bottle. Now imagine that tiny...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Proctor, TX
Brownwood, TX
Lifestyle
County
Coleman County, TX
CBS DFW

Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Texas until 1 a.m.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A complex of storms has developed in Eastern Oklahoma ahead of a cold front and is working its way towards the Red River.The current Severe thunderstorm warning is for large hail to 2" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts.These storms will move into our NE counties and continue the threat of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties along the Red River until 1am.The SPC keeps the strongest storms tracking east of I-35 and north of I-20.  A couple of the models also have the storms following that path, but they are also slower and behind on the current storms locations.The NAM seems to be handling them the best right now.And it brings the storms further west, moving them through Collin, Denton and Dallas counties.We will continue to monitor their progress.Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for our viewing of the Lunar Eclipse.And in case you didn't hear, we set a new temperature record today!We have another hot week on the way.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mussels#Lake Waco#Water Bodies#Body Of Water#Drinking Water#Ktab
DFW Community News

North Texans look for ways to stay cool during heatwave

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The hottest temperatures are still ahead, but Texans say they are not ready for the heat. "It's hot, hot. The temperature is just, whew," said Jameya Hughes. If you're looking for ways to stay cool, splashpads are open in Dallas, McKinney, Weatherford and Carrolton and some...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
cbs7.com

Major accident on East University Blvd and Adams Avenue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to Odessa Police Department, at approximately 12:52 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to E. University Blvd and Adams Ave in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Elijah Barrera, 23, was traveling westbound on E. University Blvd in a 2021 Honda CBR600....
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Just Minutes From Mexico This Edinburg, TX Home Looks Like a Resort

When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Fire destroys 12 vehicles, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.” Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge. According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy