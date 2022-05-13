ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

You might have unclaimed funds from the Pennsylvania Treasury | FOX43 Finds Out

 3 days ago

wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Parents Left Searching for Baby Formula Amid Nationwide Shortage

A nationwide shortage of some types of baby formula has local parents scrambling. WESA’s Kate Giammarise has the details. Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf continued to push his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg calling on...
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
bctv.org

PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates. Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion to older adults and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$14 Million in Tax Credits Approved to Support 197 Early-Stage, Technology-Oriented Businesses, Entrepreneurs in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval this week of $14 million in Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) tax credits for 197 early-stage technology companies across Pennsylvania. “It’s vital to support our tech entrepreneurs here at home and foster their growth,” Gov. Wolf said. “These tax credits help...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
Lancaster Farming

Curtain Call: Poultry Truckers Asked to Close Up Empty Trailers

Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian is asking poultry truck drivers to close up their trailers once they have delivered birds. The measure will reduce the risk of spreading avian influenza, Kevin Brightbill said in a Friday industry call. The weather is too warm for poultry to be transported in buttoned-up trucks....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

COVID Cases Tick Up In Pennsylvania

The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. According to Department of Health data, there were around 22,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania last week. Locally, there was an uptick in cases as well with over 300 cases in Butler County in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Gov. Wolf Continues Crusade For $2,000 Stimulus and $15 Minimum Wage

Governor Wolf spoke in Harrisburg, PA, today, asking Congress to approve his request for $2,000 stimulus checks and a path to a $15 an hour minimum wage. According to a press release, Gov. Wolf and State Rep. Patty Kim called on fellow representatives to approve two controversial pieces of legislation. The first would give one-time stimulus checks to Pennsylvanians with household incomes of $80,000 or less to help deal with inflation. The funds would come from a $500 million PA Opportunity Program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
WGAL

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman hospitalized for stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is also the leading Democrat in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in Tuesday's primary, has been hospitalized for a stroke. Fetterman is being cared for at Lancaster General Hospital. This comes on the heels of several public events that were canceled...
FiveThirtyEight

Why John Fetterman, A Democrat From Pennsylvania, Started Trending

John Fetterman is the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He’s a Democrat, he’s covered in tattoos, he’s running for Senate, and he’s polling well in his party’s primary. But he’s trending these days because of resurfaced reports that he chased an unarmed Black jogger with a shotgun in 2013.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

