You might have unclaimed funds from the Pennsylvania Treasury | FOX43 Finds Out

We came together during COVID-19 to take care of each other. Now's not the time to stop doing it.
WILLIAMSPORT – A nine-year-old whistleblower’s suit against the officers and directors of a non-profit corporation of which the late U.S. Rep. Allen E. Ertel was principal was settled on the eve of trial. Terms of the settlement reached Friday in suit brought by Maria Casey, former in-house counsel...
A nationwide shortage of some types of baby formula has local parents scrambling. WESA’s Kate Giammarise has the details. Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf continued to push his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg calling on...
Pennsylvania travelers now have a year to get a federal REAL ID before it become a requirement for domestic air travel. The new documentation is being phased in as legacy verifications for boarding fade into history. Kiley Koscinski filed a first-class explanation on the issue for WHYY. After several pandemic-related...
There are balls. Then there are lottery balls. And a set of those balls doesn’t come cheap. The Department of Revenue recently purchased 30 sets of lottery balls totaling 516 in all for $41,280 - or $80 a ball. While it sounds costly, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Lottery...
Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates. Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion to older adults and...
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval this week of $14 million in Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) tax credits for 197 early-stage technology companies across Pennsylvania. “It’s vital to support our tech entrepreneurs here at home and foster their growth,” Gov. Wolf said. “These tax credits help...
‘This has left lasting scars for all Indigenous people,’ Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian is asking poultry truck drivers to close up their trailers once they have delivered birds. The measure will reduce the risk of spreading avian influenza, Kevin Brightbill said in a Friday industry call. The weather is too warm for poultry to be transported in buttoned-up trucks....
Last year when Malvern resident Natanya Sortland jumped from a 10-story Lancaster building, she wanted Chester County residents to join her, but do not worry, it is for a good cause, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Daily Local News. The Eyedrop is a rappelling fundraiser for VisionCorps, a Pennsylvania nonprofit...
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Justin William Davis, age 39, of Berwick, PA, pleaded guilty on Friday before United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion to Aggravated Identity Theft, as part of a so-called mail “fishing” scheme.
The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. According to Department of Health data, there were around 22,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania last week. Locally, there was an uptick in cases as well with over 300 cases in Butler County in the...
Governor Wolf spoke in Harrisburg, PA, today, asking Congress to approve his request for $2,000 stimulus checks and a path to a $15 an hour minimum wage. According to a press release, Gov. Wolf and State Rep. Patty Kim called on fellow representatives to approve two controversial pieces of legislation. The first would give one-time stimulus checks to Pennsylvanians with household incomes of $80,000 or less to help deal with inflation. The funds would come from a $500 million PA Opportunity Program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is also the leading Democrat in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in Tuesday's primary, has been hospitalized for a stroke. Fetterman is being cared for at Lancaster General Hospital. This comes on the heels of several public events that were canceled...
John Fetterman is the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He’s a Democrat, he’s covered in tattoos, he’s running for Senate, and he’s polling well in his party’s primary. But he’s trending these days because of resurfaced reports that he chased an unarmed Black jogger with a shotgun in 2013.
There was an 18-month heads-up. But compliance with New Jersey's ban on single-use plastic bags — and paper bags in many instances — may not be 100%. So, if you care enough, New Jersey offers a couple ways for residents to report an overt violation of the law by businesses.
