ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Event celebrates 50th anniversary of 211 help line

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIS07_0fcUOuNY00
Sean Gerow, CEO of Family Services Association of NEPA said that while typically the event would honor a guest, Thursday night was to celebrate the history of the organization and the help line, as well as just having everyone together again after COVID-19 restrictions. ‘We just kind of thought this year was so momentous because of what the help line has done for our community. It’s just made sense to recognize it, because it’s more than just a family. It’s connecting people to resources in 17 counties now in Northeastern Pennsylvania.’ The FSA Help Line is just one of numerous services offered at FSA, which connects users with numerous resources they may not have otherwise been aware of. Gerow is new to the area, taking over as CEO in October, however, he has been involved in non-profits for 28 years. ‘I’m excited to see where we can go,’ he said.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The Family Service Association of NEPA hosted its Annual Spring Fling and Auction Gala at The Westmoreland Club, 59 S. Franklin St., Thursday evening. The evening also celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the 211 help line, established after the Hurricane Agnes Flooding in 1972. The FSA held a virtual auction in the lead-up to the event, which closed at 10 p.m. Thursday night. All proceeds will go back into the FSA’s programs.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Downtown Rebound: Gather Community Space Opens Today

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Today is a special day in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, as Gather Community Space, located at First Presbyterian Church, 97 South Franklin Street, holds an Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s been a long journey to get here and has...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Newswatch 16

Bench Project showcased at farm in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — A project that began in Luzerne County is gaining momentum worldwide. Owners of Twin Oaks Farm held an event to show people what the Bench Project is all about. The Bench Project started when a couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and started a nonprofit that helps...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dogs celebrated at festival in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A festival celebrating dogs took place in Columbia County. There were vendors, food, music, and education about dogs at the inaugural festival at the Purple Cow Winery in Mount Pleasant Township. Folks could celebrate all the things dogs bring to our lives and learning more about...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Nepa#The Westmoreland Club#Fsa
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: The Buoys really were back in town

WILKES-BARRE — About halfway through Saturday night’s reunion concert, Bill Kelly, front man for the iconic band The Buoys, put it all in perspective. “You know why today’s music sucks?” Kelly asked. “Because it’s not this.”. More than 700 children of the ‘60s and...
Times Leader

Shown are Mary Ann Rubin RN, organizer of the Pittston Nurse Alumnae Dinner, and Ed Esposito, event speaker.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Pittston Nurses Alumnae Dinner will take place Thursday, May 19 at Luca’s Restaurant, banquet hall entrance, 802 Main St., Taylor, a BYOB establishment. The event begins with appetizers at 6 p.m. followed by Ed Esposito, owner of Esposito’s Shoes in Exeter, speaking on foot orthotics, supplies, shoe repairs and what is covered by insurance.
PITTSTON, PA
Times Leader

Liberty Cleaners will close May 28 after 112-year run

WILKES-BARRE — Liberty Cleaners, a fixture in downtown Wilkes-Barre since 1910, will close its doors on May 28, leaving a void in the history and character of the city. Owner Stacey Papadoplos, 66, has mixed feelings about closing the shop his grandfather opened 112 years ago, but as he sorted through the plastic-wrapped clothes waiting to be picked up by faithful customers, he said, “It’s time.”
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wkok.com

Huge Party Planned for Norry’s 250th Celebration

NORTHUMBERLAND – Northumberland will be honoring its 250th anniversary with a Birthday Bash June 4-5 of this year and invite everyone to come out and help celebrate. Noelle Long, President and community organizer of 17857.org and Tim Botts, Branch manager of Northumberland National Bank say this will be a wonderful, family friendly event.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Times Leader

Community Champion of the Week: Jess A. Corch Memorial Fund for Glioblastoma

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Memorial funds are an excellent way to honor the memory of a loved one and celebrate a life well-lived. Many families choose specific charitable organizations when a loved one passes away. By establishing a Memorial Fund through The Luzerne Foundation, charitable donation decisions can wait until the family has time to consider how best to represent the loved one’s passions and interests.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Annual Tire Collection Event in full swing

MCELHATTAN – Beginning their 20th year of the event, Clinton County Solid Waste Authority is holding their annual Residential Tire Collection Event on Friday until 4pm and again on Saturday from 8am – 12pm at the Authority’s Recycling Center in Wayne Township. The event, taking place since...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Diamonds to United Way and Wyoming Valley Montessori School

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds by the dozens to the United Way of Wyoming Valley for Wednesday’s “Day of Caring,” and to over 500 volunteers who fanned out to help 33 local non-profits throughout the region, and to the 52 business that gladly provided those volunteers. Yes, as one of those businesses, the Times Leader had volunteers helping out at Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, so this is a bit of horn-tooting, but we are proud to support the United Way, and proud of the other businesses that do the same. United Way President/CEO Bill Jones estimated Day of Caring provides the equivalent of about $90,000 in value to the community. Considering it’s a single day, that sounds like a heck of an investment in a lot of good works to make the region a little better.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
mocoshow.com

Grotto Pizza Founder/Co-Owner, Joe Paglianite, Has Passed Away

Joe Paglianite, one of the founders and co-owners of Grotto Pizza, has passed away, according to a post on the Grotto Pizza Facebook page. “Joe Pags” created Joe’s Pizza, the restaurant that later became Grotto’z Pizza, at Harveys Lake Pennsylvania over 70 years ago. The Grotto Pizza chain itself originated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in 1960, and has since expanded across the state of Delaware and into Maryland and Pennsylvania, even opening a Columbia location in 2016. Below you’ll see the full social media post announcing his Joe Paglianite’s passing.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Times Leader

Downtown WB still has its own Utopia

WILKES-BARRE — With medical cannabis use legalized in the state, as well as the influx of new cannabis and hemp products, like Delta 8 and 9 THC, CBD, and many other herbal remedies, the need for glassware, among other necessities, has never been higher. Fortunately, Utopia, 82 S. Main...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Around Town: Troy Street Coffee Co. is brewing up deliciousness

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. You may have seen a full page in this paper earlier in the month promoting the Wyoming Valley’s latest coffee shop. It showcased many of the offerings at what’s now known as Troy Street Coffee Company at 1316 North River...
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy