Event celebrates 50th anniversary of 211 help line

Diamonds by the dozens to the United Way of Wyoming Valley for Wednesday's "Day of Caring," and to over 500 volunteers who fanned out to help 33 local non-profits throughout the region, and to the 52 business that gladly provided those volunteers. Yes, as one of those businesses, the Times Leader had volunteers helping out at Wyoming Valley Children's Association, so this is a bit of horn-tooting, but we are proud to support the United Way, and proud of the other businesses that do the same. United Way President/CEO Bill Jones estimated Day of Caring provides the equivalent of about $90,000 in value to the community. Considering it's a single day, that sounds like a heck of an investment in a lot of good works to make the region a little better.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO