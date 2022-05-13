Kentucky Democrats hit GOP attorney general with ethics complaint

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been hit with a formal complaint alleging he violated ethics laws by investigating the Democratic governor he now wants to unseat.

The complaint comes a day after Cameron launched his 2023 campaign for Kentucky governor. The complaint was filed Thursday by the Kentucky Democratic Party.

It requests an investigation by the state Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

The complaint cites past commission opinions barring an attorney general from investigating a governor and then challenging that governor in an election.

Cameron campaign strategist Brandon Moody responded that it’s a sign that Beshear is already acting desperate.

