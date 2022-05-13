ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Democrats hit GOP attorney general with ethics complaint

By BRUCE SCHREINER, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been hit with a formal complaint alleging he violated ethics laws by investigating the Democratic governor he now wants to unseat.

The complaint comes a day after Cameron launched his 2023 campaign for Kentucky governor. The complaint was filed Thursday by the Kentucky Democratic Party.

It requests an investigation by the state Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

The complaint cites past commission opinions barring an attorney general from investigating a governor and then challenging that governor in an election.

Cameron campaign strategist Brandon Moody responded that it’s a sign that Beshear is already acting desperate.

Comments / 11

Dennis Stein
2d ago

This guy is a great Attorney General. Let him alone. You liberals make stuff up so you can attack good people because you know you can’t beat them.

Reply(2)
7
Billy Bales
2d ago

What a Joke.... Ethics complaint by a party which makes its own laws as it seems fit to meet their own needs... The Demc.. party should be labeled as Terrorist to their own Nation

Reply
8
Donald Lynn Calitri
2d ago

What has AG done in a couple of years that has made a positive impact on Kentuckians? Nothing. Is that his experience to run for governor? His slogan would be I have done nothing in two years and you can count on me to do nothing as governor. Just like Fletcher and Bevin.

Reply
2
