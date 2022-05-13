ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Favorite spring events return: 5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

By Liz Swaine
 3 days ago

Hello, weekend, and what an amazing two days it is going to be! Artbreak is BACK with art, entertainment, art, fashion, and art. Our celebration of all things Asia returns with the Aseana Spring Festival. Dress up and vogue out at The Creative Ball and climb aboard for a day filled with choo-choos at Train Day at the Museum. Finally, stake a spot for country music sensation Jimmie Allen, intent on taking Phoenix (the club, that is) by storm. So much to do & so much fun to enjoy in our #CoolDowntown.

1. Artbreak is back and more amazing than ever. You’ll be gobsmacked by the art created by local students, but don’t forget the performances, culinary competition, and fashion extravaganza, either. All combine to make the event simply spectacular. Back after two years away, Artbreak is not to be missed!  When: Fri., May 13, 5-9 pm, Sat., May 14, 11 am- 9 pm, and Sun., May 14, 12- 6 pm. Where: Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St. Cost: Free admission. Info: artbreaksb.com

2.    Also back after a two-year absence is the ASEANA Spring Festival ! This 13th year of the popular event will remind us again why we love it so much. Enjoy Indian, Filipino, Japanese, and other foods, revel in Asian culture and dance, be inspired by the beauty of the Asian Gardens! Tip: Come hungry. When: Sat., May 14, 11 am- 5 pm. Where: 800 Texas Ave. Cost: Free admission. Info: FB/aseana spring fest

3.     Dress up and vogue out at The Creative Ball , a party celebrating creativity and local heroes. The Lot will be your host for a night of music, vendors, food, fashion and glam and you’ll be right in the thick of it. When: Sat., May 14, 7-11 pm. Where: The Lot, 400 Crockett St. Cost: $50 and up. Info: FB/the creative ball

4.    All aboard for railroad fun and history! Sunday is the day for train talks, music, magic, and food at Train Day at the Museum ! Learn about life as a conductor, how to collect train memorabilia, the best way to take great train photos and more. Tour the museums, enjoy the HO model trains, and eat lunch under the towering oaks. When: Sunday, May 15, noon- 4 pm. Where: 142 North Common Street. Cost: Free admission. Info: downtownshreveport.com/train day

5.    Come for the tunes as multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen takes the stage Thursday at Phoenix 2.0. Allen is no stranger to the top slot on country radio and his recent Bettie James collaboration has topped a shocking 171- million streams. Neon Lounge and Ryan Matthew will warm up the stage for this very special musical night. When: Thursday, May 19, 7:00- 11:30 pm. Where: Phoenix 2.0, 400 Commerce St. Cost: $30 and up. Info: Fb/ jimmie allen live

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Favorite spring events return: 5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

KTAL

Community memorial set for Lena Thomason of Lena’s Shoe Gallery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The community will come together this weekend to honor a local businesswoman’s legacy. Lena Thomason owned and operated Lena’s Shoe Gallery in downtown Shreveport for decades. It became an iconic location for the city and staple shopping destination for women throughout the generations. She began selling shoes at 16-years-old and continued until she passed away in March at the age of 94.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Stageworks to be repurposed into indoor sports venue

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – SPAR has a plan to repurpose the Stageworks venue into an arena hosting sporting events. City officials confirmed Friday that the renovated venue would be capable of hosting basketball, volleyball, and cheer competitions. Officials are hoping the facility will generate tax dollars from tourists, as well as bring in rental revenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport residents come together for 'Paint Your Heart Out'

Three people are dead and six injured following a crash in the Ozarks. Three teen boys are on the run after the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were helped by a security guard. East Texas to experience lunar eclipse Sunday night. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 10:37...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 men fired upon at Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La --- A man and his cousin were caught in an attempted drive-by shooting at their home at the corner of Parkridge street and Quilen Boulevard Sunday just before 1 p.m. The man noticed his ex-girlfriend driving a black Ford Edge down the southbound lane of Quilen Boulevard. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech celebrates with Spring Fling

Recently at Louisiana Tech, students and residents in the Lincoln Parish community received the chance to embrace their inner child at the Spring Fling, hosted by Louisiana Tech’s Union Board members. This event included a wide range of activities including carnival food, tie dyeing, food trucks, 4 Paws puppies,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Buyer for Diamond Jacks property betting on renovation and reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It looks like the abandoned Diamond Jacks casino resort property is getting back into the game. A Mississippi company with casinos in Vicksburg and Tunica has big plans to buy the property from Diamond Jacks' parent company, P2E. That's according to Louisiana's Gaming Control Board Chairman.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

Community Policy