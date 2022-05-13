Breaking Down Broncos' 2022 Regular-Season Schedule
By Thomas Hall
MileHighHuddle
3 days ago
The Broncos' 2022 schedule was revealed on Thursday night. How tough is this gauntlet of games?
The NFL released the official 2022 regular-season schedule to much fanfare on Thursday night. However, the leaks were like a colander and most of the details were known well before the big release on NFL Network .
After being passed over mostly in prime-time games last season, the Denver Broncos have become the NFL's star attraction. Acquiring a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback will do that for a team and Russell Wilson brings star power.
The Broncos will have five prime-time games and with the flex schedule, possibly more. Without further ado:
There is a bit of history involved in Denver's 2022 schedule. It's as close to an exact replica of the 2010 campaign as it can get.
It can't be replicated exactly since the NFL expanded the season to 17 games, but the Broncos play every team they faced off against in 2010 (except for the addition of the Carolina Panthers) and the team travels to Wembley Stadium again.
Don’t worry, Broncos Country, this is a much different team than the one Josh McDaniels destroyed from the inside out and the results should be considerably different. Let's dive into the schedule and break it all down.
