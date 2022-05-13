Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, Ascension, northern St. James, northwestern St. Charles, eastern West Baton Rouge, western St. Tammany, Livingston, southeastern Iberville, southern Tangipahoa, northwestern Jefferson, East Baton Rouge and north central Assumption Parishes through 1230 AM CDT At 1123 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Baker to near Folsom. Movement was south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Covington, Donaldsonville, Port Allen, Reserve, Laplace, Oak Hills Place, Metairie, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Gramercy, Lutcher, Abita Springs and White Castle. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 152 and 218. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 69. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 40. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0