FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Your furry friend can discover their inner artist at Riverfront Fort Wayne’s Paint with Your Pup event. Head to the Auer Lawn at Promenade Park between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to let your dog paint a work of art. For $10, each pup gets a canvas, dog-safe paint and sunflower butter to create a masterpiece. There is also a photo booth to take pictures together.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO