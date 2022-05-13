ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Local religious leaders bless South Bend’s only abortion clinic

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Religious leaders across South Bend came together to bless the city’s only women’s health clinic. The clinic blessing is part of a long tradition of...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 23

Patricia Housman
2d ago

2cor 11:14-15 And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. So it is no surprise if his servants, also, disguise themselves as servants of righteousness. Their end will correspond to their deeds.

Reply
11
DJuan Hill
2d ago

Hmm, I wonder what " god" they call themselves " serving" by blessing a house of horrors like that!

Reply(14)
9
WNDU

South Bend Kidney Walk educates Hoosiers on kidney disease

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The National Kidney Foundation of Indiana came back to South Bend for the first time in three years due to Covid-19. The 2022 South Bend Kidney Walk invited patients, transplant recipients, organ donors, family, friends, groups, and businesses, to come together in solidarity. As well...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Community comes together for Stop the Violence Peace March

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Violence in South Bend has continued to rise, and church and community members have had enough. Churches and faith leaders as well as local organizations came together to pray for the community and spread their message to stop the violence. The Peace March honored victims...
buildingindiana.com

$232M Project Announced at Memorial Hospital of South Bend

Memorial Hospital of South Bend is launching one of the most transformative construction projects in its 129-year history. The new 10-story patient bed tower project will comprise seven new patient care floors, a renovation and expansion of the Intensive Care Unit and the redesign and renovation of other areas and departments across the downtown hospital campus.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Health
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Health
WNDU

Notre Dame graduates called upon to be a driving force for good

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony was held early Sunday morning. Father Theodore “Ted” Hesburgh often spoke of his beloved university as both a lighthouse and a crossroads – the lighthouse standing above as a beacon of the Catholic faith and the crossroads merging diverse cultures, religions, and beliefs through friendship, civility, and love.
Fox 59

IN Focus: AG signals support for total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS – Americans are protesting across the country over the leaked Supreme Court document that signals a potential end to federal protections for abortion. Now, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is weighing in and speaking one-on-one with IN Focus, expressing support for a near total ban on abortion. Looking...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Indiana family looks to adopt Ukrainian exchange student

INDIANAPOLIS — A young man from Ukraine is safe in Indianapolis after fleeing Ukraine on foot. The trip was made possible by a worldwide network of people and his adoptive parents in Indianapolis. The Wright family is bigger than most. Over 23 years, the Wrights have maintained loving relationships...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Girls on the Run Michiana events begin

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls on the Run Michiana (GOTR) hosted the first of two 5K events in Elkhart. On Saturday, the events held at Trinity United Methodist Church united different GOTR sites with the goal to spread joy, confidence, and female empowerment!. The run was open to the public,...
WNDU

Elkhart Schools host anti-bullying workshop

The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night’s shooting on Huey Street as Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, of South Bend. Bernadette Scholars play in kickball game at Marian High School. Updated: 23 minutes ago. The program is focused on specialized needs of each child in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WNDU

Memorial service held in South Bend for fallen officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodges 36 and 155 hosted an annual memorial service Friday night for 16 officers who died in the line of duty. People gathered outside the South Bend Police Department. There was prayer, a moment of silence and speakers. Chaplain...
city-countyobserver.com

The 21st Annual Pride Prom Was A Huge Success

The Tri-State Alliance held the 21st annual Pride Prom on April 23. 2022. According to TSA President Julie Robinson, over 1,000 middle and high school students attended the event, making it the largest prom in our region. “Pride Prom” was created to provide a safe dance for lesbian, gay, bisexual,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana boy making a difference one lawn at a time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old in southern Indiana is making a difference one lawn at a time. He's mowing lawns for people in need, and he's doing it all for free. Landen Smith is motivated to mow 50 yards in Austin, Indiana and other nearby communities by the end of the summer to reach a goal set by a national nonprofit.
AUSTIN, IN
NBC News

Drag queen crowned prom king at Indiana high school

The category is high school prom king realness. When Cristian Hernandez was named prom king of his Indiana high school, the 18-year-old senior — standing next to his four suit-wearing competitors — barely missed a beat before strutting down the red carpet in a black sequined gown, blond wig and feather boa to collect his crown.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Commencement weekend at Notre Dame provides boost to local economy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s graduation weekend for students at the University of Notre Dame. Commencement is a time when families come together and celebrate the academic accomplishments of their newest graduate. But it also means a lot to the local economy. It’s a time for graduates to...
WNDU

COVID-19 cases creep back up in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COVID-19 cases are, once again, on the rise in St. Joe County. On Friday, the St. Joseph County Health Department released metrics that indicate the county is in the “red” category. This indicates that both transmission and the risk to contract COVID is currently high.
KISS 106

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

A special adoption hearing in Kosciusko County for 8 year old Summer Smithberger

Warsaw, Ind. (NNW) – May 13, 2022, marks a day to remember for one special little girl, her family, and all who stood witness in the courtroom. The Smithberger’s Kevin and Susan talked in court Friday evening about how they have been talking about adoption for a long time; they have already been licensed to foster. Still, it wasn’t until early October of 2020 that they met Summer, their soon-to-be daughter, and began to feel that it was God’s plan.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

