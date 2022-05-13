Local religious leaders bless South Bend’s only abortion clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The National Kidney Foundation of Indiana came back to South Bend for the first time in three years due to Covid-19. The 2022 South Bend Kidney Walk invited patients, transplant recipients, organ donors, family, friends, groups, and businesses, to come together in solidarity. As well...
Shannon Stiles was 20 weeks pregnant when her water broke. If she continued carrying the baby it was probable the boy would have underdeveloped lungs and severe disability – if he survived at all. Then 20, Stiles already had a daughter, who had gone to live with her father....
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Violence in South Bend has continued to rise, and church and community members have had enough. Churches and faith leaders as well as local organizations came together to pray for the community and spread their message to stop the violence. The Peace March honored victims...
Memorial Hospital of South Bend is launching one of the most transformative construction projects in its 129-year history. The new 10-story patient bed tower project will comprise seven new patient care floors, a renovation and expansion of the Intensive Care Unit and the redesign and renovation of other areas and departments across the downtown hospital campus.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony was held early Sunday morning. Father Theodore “Ted” Hesburgh often spoke of his beloved university as both a lighthouse and a crossroads – the lighthouse standing above as a beacon of the Catholic faith and the crossroads merging diverse cultures, religions, and beliefs through friendship, civility, and love.
INDIANAPOLIS – Americans are protesting across the country over the leaked Supreme Court document that signals a potential end to federal protections for abortion. Now, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is weighing in and speaking one-on-one with IN Focus, expressing support for a near total ban on abortion. Looking...
Close your eyes, and you can probably see the ubiquitous United States Postal Service Van. They look like nothing else on the road as they make their daily visits to every address in the country. Those vehicles are known as LLVs or Long-Life Vehicles. Before the LLVs there was the...
INDIANAPOLIS — A young man from Ukraine is safe in Indianapolis after fleeing Ukraine on foot. The trip was made possible by a worldwide network of people and his adoptive parents in Indianapolis. The Wright family is bigger than most. Over 23 years, the Wrights have maintained loving relationships...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls on the Run Michiana (GOTR) hosted the first of two 5K events in Elkhart. On Saturday, the events held at Trinity United Methodist Church united different GOTR sites with the goal to spread joy, confidence, and female empowerment!. The run was open to the public,...
The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night’s shooting on Huey Street as Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, of South Bend. Bernadette Scholars play in kickball game at Marian High School. Updated: 23 minutes ago. The program is focused on specialized needs of each child in...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On the heels of three homicides in the last four days, love ones are riding in memory of a South Bend couple who was shot and killed nearly five months ago. Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger were murdered outside a bar near the corner of...
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodges 36 and 155 hosted an annual memorial service Friday night for 16 officers who died in the line of duty. People gathered outside the South Bend Police Department. There was prayer, a moment of silence and speakers. Chaplain...
The Tri-State Alliance held the 21st annual Pride Prom on April 23. 2022. According to TSA President Julie Robinson, over 1,000 middle and high school students attended the event, making it the largest prom in our region. “Pride Prom” was created to provide a safe dance for lesbian, gay, bisexual,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old in southern Indiana is making a difference one lawn at a time. He's mowing lawns for people in need, and he's doing it all for free. Landen Smith is motivated to mow 50 yards in Austin, Indiana and other nearby communities by the end of the summer to reach a goal set by a national nonprofit.
The category is high school prom king realness. When Cristian Hernandez was named prom king of his Indiana high school, the 18-year-old senior — standing next to his four suit-wearing competitors — barely missed a beat before strutting down the red carpet in a black sequined gown, blond wig and feather boa to collect his crown.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s graduation weekend for students at the University of Notre Dame. Commencement is a time when families come together and celebrate the academic accomplishments of their newest graduate. But it also means a lot to the local economy. It’s a time for graduates to...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COVID-19 cases are, once again, on the rise in St. Joe County. On Friday, the St. Joseph County Health Department released metrics that indicate the county is in the “red” category. This indicates that both transmission and the risk to contract COVID is currently high.
An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
Warsaw, Ind. (NNW) – May 13, 2022, marks a day to remember for one special little girl, her family, and all who stood witness in the courtroom. The Smithberger’s Kevin and Susan talked in court Friday evening about how they have been talking about adoption for a long time; they have already been licensed to foster. Still, it wasn’t until early October of 2020 that they met Summer, their soon-to-be daughter, and began to feel that it was God’s plan.
