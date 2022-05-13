Fallen tree causes Los Altos roadway to close

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — A roadway in Los Altos has been closed Thursday evening, police said in a Nixle alert . Authorities are telling the public to avoid the area of El Monte Avenue from Higgins Avenue and Springer Road.

A fallen tree has knocked down the area’s power lines. Both directions of travel are blocked. About 129 customers in the area have lost their power, according to PG&E.

Los Altos Police Department

Los Altos Police Department

Los Altos Police Department

Police said they expect a portion of the roadway to be closed all night. Those in the area affected by the outage are expected to have their power about around 11:30 p.m., PG&E said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.