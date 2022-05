Herman Allan Franke, 87, of Pawnee, Texas passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville. Allan was born Sept. 30, 1934 to Elvira (Kuenstler) Franke and Herman B. Franke in Fant City, Live Oak County. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1952 and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1957-58. He married Elorine Pieper on May 31, 1952 in Kenedy, Texas. Raised as a country boy, Allan carried out the tradition of growing and operating the family farming and ranching business which brought him much joy. He also enjoyed hunting and cooking.

PAWNEE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO