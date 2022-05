The Lima Youth Orchestra took to the stage for their final concert for this season. The Youth Orchestra is made up from students in the Lima area that had to audition to be part of the group. For 53 years, the group has helped provide additional music education for young musicians outside of their school district. For their final concert, the students took on symphonic classics like “The Entertainer” and “The 1812 Overture’. This is the first season back since the pandemic put a halt on performances. So, for the seniors, they only had one or two years with the group, but they have memories that will stay with them for a lifetime.

LIMA, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO