Still summery, but cooler

All good things must come to an end eventually, and the rain is expected to return this Tuesday. It is a bit unclear as to how much rain we will receive, but more is expected in the afternoon and evening than early on. There is a dry layer that becomes mixed and moisturized by the afternoon, which will turn potential sprinkles and light rain from the morning into a steady rain during the afternoon and evening. Some of this could sneak into Wednesday morning as well, but it all should be out of the area by Wednesday afternoon. There is no severe threat.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO