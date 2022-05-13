Still summery, but cooler

After an early taste of summer-like temperatures & humidity this week, we are going to see spring return to the area for next week. The summer-like heat brought us our first 90° day for 2022, and actually broke the record high temperature for May 12! Highs are going to be back in the middle to upper 60s, right about where they should be by now, maybe even a few days reaching the lower 70s, along with lower humidity.
We are looking at a much quieter & less humid day, compared to the heat & humidity we were sweating away Thursday. We are starting out in the lower 60s, with our afternoon highs remaining above-normal, in the lower 80s for many of us, with a few passing showers as well. Wear the sunscreen though, the breaks in the clouds will make for a pretty high UV index this afternoon.
A few passing showers remain in the forecast for the weekend, but they won't be enough to wash away any outside plans you may have. Overall the weekend is looking pretty good, with highs still above-average both Saturday (lower 80s) & Sunday (lower 70s). Any clouds Sunday are on the way out, with a clear sky expected Sunday night. This is great news, as the total lunar eclipse will be taking place between 10:30 PM Sunday - 12:00 AM Monday. Times listed are for the total lunar eclipse. The event takes place from 8:32 PM Sunday - 1:50 AM Monday.
We are dodging a few hit & miss showers throughout the day Sunday, not enough though to wash away any outside plans once again. Look for more rain to return both Tuesday & Wednesday mornings, but once again, these showers will remain pretty light. Scattered showers & storms return late Thursday - Friday, then again possibly for next weekend. Too early to talk about the severe weather potential, however there is a chance we may see a strong storm or two Thursday night.
A few passing showers will be possible throughout Sunday, however not everyone will see the rain. And those that do, it won't be an issue by any means. Highs are back in the lower 70s across southern MN & northern IA with a mix of sun & clouds. The cloud cover will help bring our UV Index down to a 5-10, but keep in mind that still means we could see a sun burn in about 30 minutes. And be sure to wear that sunscreen, as many of us will be out & about with the comfy air sticking around!
All good things must come to an end eventually, and the rain is expected to return this Tuesday. It is a bit unclear as to how much rain we will receive, but more is expected in the afternoon and evening than early on. There is a dry layer that becomes mixed and moisturized by the afternoon, which will turn potential sprinkles and light rain from the morning into a steady rain during the afternoon and evening. Some of this could sneak into Wednesday morning as well, but it all should be out of the area by Wednesday afternoon. There is no severe threat.
We have another day of mostly clear skies on Monday. Temperatures do fall into the upper-40s and low-50s overnight due to the clear skies, but we are right back to 70s by Monday afternoon. Sunglasses will be needed out the door as there will be very little cloud cover to be had. High pressure will approach from the west. Clouds will not become prominent until very late Monday into early Tuesday morning.
Lakes and rivers will surely be packed for the Minnesota Fishing Opener for 2022. Temperatures will be summery again, either side of 80°. A slight southerly breeze will send gusts to 30 mph at times. The sky will remain on the sunny side. This forecast is a keeper.
