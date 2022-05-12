ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Photos: NC A&T re-writes the Big South track record books

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZNId_0fcULwBD00

The 2022 Big South Outdoor Track And Field Championships are in the books and it was a record-setting day for NC A&T. The A&T women claimed their first (and only) Big South title while the men fell just short, coming in at one point behind host High Point University. The Hampton University women had a solid showing as well, finishing third.

Below are a few highlights from Wednesday’s action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQtG6_0fcULwBD00
NC A&T sophomore Jonah Ross finishes the anchor leg of the women’s 4x100m relay. A&T ran a 43.19 to win the title and set a facility record. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IM0gp_0fcULwBD00
The A&T men set a Big South record with a 38.74 in the 4x100m relay, anchored by Javonte Harding. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzxLi_0fcULwBD00
Aggie senior Corey Poole claimed the 110m hurdles title for NC A&T. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOsM7_0fcULwBD00
Paula Salmon won the Big South title in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.76. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2rl1_0fcULwBD00
NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross Jr. set new a new meet, Big South and facility record with a 44.61. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HD9SS_0fcULwBD00
Delicia McDuffie set new meet and facility records with a 51.97 in the 400m open. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPzbc_0fcULwBD00
Javonte Harding looks at the scoreboard after running a 10.14 in the 100m. The time set a new meet, Big South and facility record. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdegl_0fcULwBD00
Grace Nwokocha took home the 100m crown as the freshman clocked a 11.13. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJr5m_0fcULwBD00
Javonte Harding , the NCAA indoor champion in the 200m, ran a personal best 20.16. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuYY4_0fcULwBD00
Grace Nwokocha broke the facility, meet and Big South records by finishing with a personal-best 22.75. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1S2u_0fcULwBD00
Shemar Chambers dashes to the finish line as A&T claims the men’s 4x400m relay win. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmwl7_0fcULwBD00
MyKayla Perry moves the Aggie women’s 4x400m relay squad forward toward victory. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The post Photos: NC A&T re-writes the Big South track record books appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#Track And Field#Ncaa Champion#High Point University#The Hampton University#Aggie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Clemson and Virginia have game suspended

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Friday’s series opener between Clemson and No. 9 Virginia at Disharoon Park was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the score tied 4-4. The game is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. Game 2 of the series is scheduled to follow after the conclusion of Game 1 on […]
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Texas Transfer Tre Mitchell Commits to Big 12 Rival

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team suffered a major setback earlier this season when big man Tre Mitchell took an indefinite leave of absence, just before a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, after entering the transfer portal on April 20, Mitchell has committed and signed with West...
AUSTIN, TX
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy