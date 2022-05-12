Photos: NC A&T re-writes the Big South track record books
The 2022 Big South Outdoor Track And Field Championships are in the books and it was a record-setting day for NC A&T. The A&T women claimed their first (and only) Big South title while the men fell just short, coming in at one point behind host High Point University. The Hampton University women had a solid showing as well, finishing third.
Below are a few highlights from Wednesday’s action.
The post Photos: NC A&T re-writes the Big South track record books appeared first on HBCU Gameday .
Comments / 0