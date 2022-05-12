Photos: NC A&T re-writes the Big South track record books

The 2022 Big South Outdoor Track And Field Championships are in the books and it was a record-setting day for NC A&T. The A&T women claimed their first (and only) Big South title while the men fell just short, coming in at one point behind host High Point University. The Hampton University women had a solid showing as well, finishing third.



Below are a few highlights from Wednesday’s action.

NC A&T sophomore Jonah Ross finishes the anchor leg of the women’s 4x100m relay. A&T ran a 43.19 to win the title and set a facility record. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The A&T men set a Big South record with a 38.74 in the 4x100m relay, anchored by Javonte Harding. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Aggie senior Corey Poole claimed the 110m hurdles title for NC A&T. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Paula Salmon won the Big South title in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.76. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross Jr. set new a new meet, Big South and facility record with a 44.61. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Delicia McDuffie set new meet and facility records with a 51.97 in the 400m open. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Javonte Harding looks at the scoreboard after running a 10.14 in the 100m. The time set a new meet, Big South and facility record. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Grace Nwokocha took home the 100m crown as the freshman clocked a 11.13. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Javonte Harding , the NCAA indoor champion in the 200m, ran a personal best 20.16. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Grace Nwokocha broke the facility, meet and Big South records by finishing with a personal-best 22.75. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

MyKayla Perry moves the Aggie women’s 4x400m relay squad forward toward victory. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

