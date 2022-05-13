ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American dreams: West African immigrants make a home at Fort Campbell

By Craig Shoup, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Private First Class Christian Lankoande made it out of war-torn West Africa in 2015 as an international student.

Standing alongside team leader Rene Herrera and specialist Amanda Barboe, Lankoande has found a new home: The battlefield, serving in the United States Army.

For the past 22 days, Lankoande, a Burkina Faso native, has been training for war, as soldiers at Fort Campbell remain on high alert as war rages in Ukraine following Russia's February invasion.

WAR TRAINING: Grenades, gunfire and tanks: A peek inside Fort Campbell as soldiers continue 22 days of war training

Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Campbell and its famed 101st Airborne Assault have already been deployed to Europe to provide support to NATO allies.

Far from home

As the 34-year-old Lankoande looked out into the empty field, waiting for a new helicopter to land, he knew he was a long way from home after growing up in a tumultuous part of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBCiH_0fcULuPl00

Now his home is Fort Campbell, where Lankoande has been stationed since February after completing his basic training at Fort Sill in July.

While smiles might not be common on the battlefield or in training, Lankoande's grin was noticeable.

"Last week, I became a citizen," Lankoande said with a smile ear to ear. "It's amazing, it's a great feeling having two kids here. This is my home."

Soon, Lankoande will be able to celebrate with his wife and children, ages 3 and 1. But with his family still in West Africa staying safe from war, Mother's Day celebrations were put on pause.

He still dreams of bringing his family for a visit. But safety is a concern.

101st Airborne exercise : U.S. Army vehicles convoy on public roads for 101st Airborne Division exercise

Finding home

He's found his place in the country as he hopes to use his service in the military to get his education, a law degree he hopes.

The 1944 G.I. Bill was a law put in place to help service men and women get their education. Herrera, 30, of Chicago, is also planning to use his military service to get a free education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dffv_0fcULuPl00

But he found a home in the United States as he, Barboe and Herrera manned a refueling station tucked away in a forest area along the more than 100,000 acres of training area of Fort Campbell.

As men and women slept in single person tents across the field in an adjacent training area, Lankoande and the team played the waiting game around noon Friday as they waited for a helicopter to drop into a large field with four refueling stations.

Training for battle

Herrera said the team can refuel up to four Black Hawk helicopters in the field at once. Herrera said the team can use up to 50,000 gallons of fuel each during their 22-day training. It takes between 10 to 15 minutes to refuel a transport Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters and about five to seven minutes for the Apache, an attack helicopter to be refueled.

Lankoande and Barboe use hand signals to alert Herrera when the aircraft has refueled or if they are having complications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHSzD_0fcULuPl00

A team leader, Herrera relates to Lankoande's story. His family immigrated from Mexico.

He too is looking find his American dream, looking to make a difference for his family by gaining valuable skills in the military, supporting his family and go to school.

"I got to get my education, have them get their green card and citizenship. And the Army helped me," Herrera said.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: American dreams: West African immigrants make a home at Fort Campbell

Comments / 0

