MONMOUTH: WOMAN LEFT ELDERLY DISABLED PERSON IN SUN CAUSING HEATSTROKE

Gendron of Conklin, New York was arraigned this evening before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah on one count of Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony). It is alleged that on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the defendant drove to Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue near Riley Street in the City of Buffalo with the intent to commit a crime. The defendant, who was allegedly wearing tactical gear and armed with an assault weapon, encountered several people in the parking lot. The defendant is accused of intentionally shooting four people outside of the grocery store. Three of the four victims died from their injuries.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO