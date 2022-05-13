ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

MONMOUTH: WOMAN LEFT ELDERLY DISABLED PERSON IN SUN CAUSING HEATSTROKE

By OCSN925
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old woman from Union County has been indicted for allegedly neglecting an elderly disabled person in her care, authorities said. Valerie Pinchinat, of Linden, was indicted for third-degree...

OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTORS STATEMENT REGARDING TRAGEDY IN BUFFALO

On behalf of Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, we stand with the citizens, police officers and first responders in Buffalo, New York, after yesterday’s racially motivated mass shooting at a grocery store. Retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, was shot and killed during the incident after bravely battling the gunman in an effort to protect others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all who perished or were injured by this senseless act of violence.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BUFFALO: Broome County Teen Arraigned for Killing Ten, Injuring Three in Shooting at Buffalo Grocery Store

Gendron of Conklin, New York was arraigned this evening before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah on one count of Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony). It is alleged that on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the defendant drove to Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue near Riley Street in the City of Buffalo with the intent to commit a crime. The defendant, who was allegedly wearing tactical gear and armed with an assault weapon, encountered several people in the parking lot. The defendant is accused of intentionally shooting four people outside of the grocery store. Three of the four victims died from their injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
WHITING: A BUSY DAY FOR OUR VOLUNTEER FIRE FIGHTERS

A busy mid day for Station 33 with four calls; three of which were simultaneous. Engine 3301 and Chief 3300 responded to a residence for a stove issue at 11:43 while Engine 3311, Tanker 3318, Brush 3339, Fire Police Unit 3327, and JBMDL 6761 secured a landing zone at 11:45. Towards the end of the LZ ,dispatch to a natural gas leak took place at 12:21 (3301/3300 handled). Wrapping up the afternoon was a smoke investigation call at 2:21pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BRICK: SERIOUS CRASH AT ROUTE 70 and Van Zile

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at the corner of Route 70 and Van Zile. The road is currently not passable and you should avoid this area. The cause of the accident as well as if there are injuries is unknown at the time. This is a breaking story and we will update when any new information is available.
BRICK, NJ
NEW JERSEY: POLICE UNITY TOUR

Earlier today, troopers that participated in the Police Unity Tour completed their journey and arrived in our nation’s capital. The riders from all the Police Unity Chapters were welcomed by thousands of supporters at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial along with family members of police officers killed in the line of duty.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
JACKSON: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR LEAVING THE SCENE OF A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 13, 2022, Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 28, of Jackson, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to seven years New Jersey State Prison as a result to a previously entered guilty plea to Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5.1, in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Jackson Township on December 24, 2020. Alcazar- Sanchez pled guilty before Judge Ryan on February 24, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE STOP/WARRANT ARREST/POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

Motor Vehicle Stop/Warrant Arrest/Possession of Stolen Property- On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 12:46 a.m., Officer Pandorf conducted a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Route 9 and Clearwater Drive, after discovering there was a warrant for the registered owner. Officer Pandorf met with the operator, Thania Schiefferstein (Age 64), of Waretown, who was also the owner of the vehicle. Thania was placed under arrest for the outstanding Ocean County Sheriff’s Department warrant, bail amount $2,500.00. Thania was transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility, where it was discovered she was in possession a stolen checkbook and a wallet that had belonged to a deceased Manchester Township resident. The stolen property was returned to the Manchester Police Department and charges are pending.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LACEY: VEHICLE FIRE

Vehicle Fire- On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:23 p.m., Officer Carver responded to the Lacey Inn for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival the vehicle’s engine compartment was engulfed in flames. The Forked River Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. This case is under investigation.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
LACEY: SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART

Shoplifting- On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:43 a.m., Officer Carver and Officer Emmett responded to Walmart for a report of a shoplifter in custody. Upon arrival officers met with the Asset Protection Associate, who indicated Natalie Sabie (34) of 755 Birch Road, had stolen $134.47 worth of merchandise from the store. Natalie was arrested and transported to police headquarters. She was charged with shoplifting on a warrant and transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
LACEY: ARREST FOR DWI

DWI- On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2:49 p.m., Officer Simonson responded to the area of East Lacey Road and Davenports Landing for a report of a suspicious male sitting in a vehicle. Upon arrival officers located Joseph Sebastiano (58) of 2103 Llewellyn Parkway, sitting in his vehicle and displaying obvious signs of impairment. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Joseph and was arrested for DWI. He was transported to police headquarters where he was processed. Joseph was served traffic summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving then released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NEW JERSEY: Acting AG Platkin Announces Two Women Indicted on Conspiracy and Insurance Fraud for Allegedly Submitting Dozens of Fraudulent Health Claims

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor today announced that two women were indicted for allegedly submitting dozens of fraudulent claims to Aflac for medical treatment that they did not receive. Hassanah Todd, 33, of Newark, N.J. and Shirell Todd, 32, of High...
NEWARK, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: ARE YOU ENJOYING THE ECLIPSE?

Share your pictures with us and we will put together a portfolio for everyone to enjoy. Have a great night from all of us here at Ocean County Scanner News. PreviousOCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTORS STATEMENT REGARDING TRAGEDY IN BUFFALO. About The Author. Alex Nicholas on May 15, 2022 - 23:21 at...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NEW JERSEY: AG’s Office Releases Video Footage Related to Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Edison on April 12, 2022

The Attorney General’s Office today released video footage from three body-worn cameras related to a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on April 12, 2022, in Edison, N.J. The decedent has been identified as Merrill Rambarose, 49, of Edison. The officers who fired their service weapons at Mr. Rambarose have been identified as Officer Daniel Bradley and Officer Joseph Elqumos of the Edison Police Department.
EDISON, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE DOWN

Please use extreme caution in the area of Route 37 and Hooper Ave. There is currently a motorcyclist down. This is a developing story and we have no additional details at this time. If new details arise we will update you.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
LACEY: PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Please lock your car doors and bring your key fobs inside. The state. of New Jersey continues to suffer from motor vehicle thefts, targeting those cars that have the key fobs left inside the vehicle. Help us prevent crime by keeping your vehicles locked, removing valuable items from view, and bringing those keys inside with you.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NEW JERSEY: Acting AG Platkin Announces Unlicensed Insurance Producer Indicted in Connection to Alleged Scheme to Obtain Annual Insurance Premium Payments from Loan Servicers

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor today announced that an unlicensed insurance provider was indicted for allegedly providing fraudulent evidence of insurance records to loan service companies. It is further alleged that said records reflected insurance policies that did not exist in a scheme to fraudulently obtain money that was intended for annual insurance policy premiums.
ECONOMY
NEW JERSEY: MISSED NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY, HERES HOW YOU CAN DISPOSE OF NO LONGER NEEDED PRESCRIPTIONS

Missed National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay? You can still return unused prescription medications any time through NJ’s Project Medicine Drop. Find a drop off location near you at http://bit.ly/2vnPLfc. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousNEW JERSEY: SEASONAL JOB APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED FOR POSITIONS IN STATE PARKS, RECREATION, AND STATE HISTORICAL SITES. NextOCEAN...
HEALTH
NEW JERSEY: NJSP ARE TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR THEIR NEXT GROUP OF RECRUITMENTS

Get ready, because soon the online application to become a New Jersey State Trooper will go live!. Now is the time to prepare for our Physical Qualification Test. The Physical Qualification Test (PQT) is the second phase of selection process and commences shortly after our online application closes. Our website...
POLITICS

