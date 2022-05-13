MONMOUTH: WOMAN LEFT ELDERLY DISABLED PERSON IN SUN CAUSING HEATSTROKE

Motor Vehicle Stop/Warrant Arrest/Possession of Stolen Property- On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 12:46 a.m., Officer Pandorf conducted a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Route 9 and Clearwater Drive, after discovering there was a warrant for the registered owner. Officer Pandorf met with the operator, Thania Schiefferstein (Age 64), of Waretown, who was also the owner of the vehicle. Thania was placed under arrest for the outstanding Ocean County Sheriff’s Department warrant, bail amount $2,500.00. Thania was transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility, where it was discovered she was in possession a stolen checkbook and a wallet that had belonged to a deceased Manchester Township resident. The stolen property was returned to the Manchester Police Department and charges are pending.
