Ladybug the pug homeward bound weeks after dognapping on streets of Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene city officials and police aggravated as out-of-control parties continue in the west university area. "Three episodes makes it feel like more of a trend, so I am concerned and frustrated," says Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. "There are residents that are getting repeated calls for service,”...
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding two children who were last seen in Hillsboro on Friday. Eric and Unique Empleo, ages 11 and 13, were last seen on May 13 near 5300 SE Hidden Circle Drive. According to police, they may have been spotted Saturday afternoon...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On May 13, 2022, at approximately 4:05 PM, Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police, and Klamath County Fire District #1 responded to the intersection of North 3rd Street and McKinley Street on a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. Upon arrival, a KFPD officer found a 10-year-old...
EUGENE, Ore.- A total of 64 people were cited, and one person was arrested in the west University area on Saturday, May 14th. These patrols come after the disorderly parties also in the area on April 23rd and again on May 7th. At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the...
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested after running from police officers in Tigard early Saturday morning. The Tigard Police Department said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to reports of two men tampering with cars in the 14800 block of Southwest 74th Avenue. An officer who was nearby...
SWEET HOME, Ore.-- Two people are dead and two others are critically injured after a crash on Highway 20 near Liberty Road Saturday afternoon. Sweet Home Fire officials said they received the first 911 call around 4:40 p.m. of the cars striking head on at a high rate of speed.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued after slipping down an embankment in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. PF&R said at about 3 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two people that slipped down an embankment. They determined the call required a low-angle rope rescue. This means they need to use ropes due to slippery and steep terrain, but most of their weight is supported by the ground.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, went missing, authorities say the man’s car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside. The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday by a dive crew...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were shot at the Keeper of the Plains early Sunday morning. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to the Keeper of the Plains, located in the 600 block of N Seneca, for the report of a disturbance involving 20-40 people. Upon arrival, […]
Josephine County, Ore. — In a span of about three hours Saturday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire and AMR were dispatched to five crashes that spanned from Merlin, to Wilderville, to New Hope. Each crash varied from non-injury to serious injury, including a rollover in the 1400 block of Jaynes...
NEWBERG, Ore. — Investigators have confirmed that there were human remains found inside of a car belonging to former Cornelius mayor Ralph Brown after it was pulled from the Willamette River on Friday. Brown disappeared almost a year ago to the day. The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) tweeted...
A Prineville woman accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Portland area and distributing it in Crook County was stopped and arrested early Saturday at a Madras truck stop and taken to jail, drug agents said.
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered man who did not return home after taking his cat for a grooming appointment Thursday. According to EPD, Brian John Harrington, 81, left his home in the Norkenzie area and had not been heard from since that time.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon that shut down Powell Boulevard. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said that officers responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a report of a crash at Southeast Powell and Southeast 62nd Avenue. Officers arrived to find a motorcycle rider dead at the scene.
