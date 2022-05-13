ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ladybug the pug homeward bound weeks after dognapping on streets of Eugene

By News Staff
KCBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - Ladybug, come home!. The pint-sized pug scurried chin-first back into its family's arms Thursday, thanks to Eugene Police. The family reported Ladybug stolen after leaving the pug...

kcby.com

KCBY

Two Hillsboro children found after going missing Friday

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding two children who were last seen in Hillsboro on Friday. Eric and Unique Empleo, ages 11 and 13, were last seen on May 13 near 5300 SE Hidden Circle Drive. According to police, they may have been spotted Saturday afternoon...
HILLSBORO, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Klamath Falls News

10-year-old Klamath Falls bicyclist dies from crash with car

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On May 13, 2022, at approximately 4:05 PM, Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police, and Klamath County Fire District #1 responded to the intersection of North 3rd Street and McKinley Street on a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. Upon arrival, a KFPD officer found a 10-year-old...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kezi.com

Total of 64 people cited, one arrested during weekend party patrols

EUGENE, Ore.- A total of 64 people were cited, and one person was arrested in the west University area on Saturday, May 14th. These patrols come after the disorderly parties also in the area on April 23rd and again on May 7th. At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the...
kptv.com

Patrol car rammed, 2 men arrested in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested after running from police officers in Tigard early Saturday morning. The Tigard Police Department said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to reports of two men tampering with cars in the 14800 block of Southwest 74th Avenue. An officer who was nearby...
TIGARD, OR
kezi.com

2 dead, 2 critically injured in Sweet Home crash

SWEET HOME, Ore.-- Two people are dead and two others are critically injured after a crash on Highway 20 near Liberty Road Saturday afternoon. Sweet Home Fire officials said they received the first 911 call around 4:40 p.m. of the cars striking head on at a high rate of speed.
SWEET HOME, OR
kptv.com

PF&R rescues 2 from steep slope in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued after slipping down an embankment in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. PF&R said at about 3 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two people that slipped down an embankment. They determined the call required a low-angle rope rescue. This means they need to use ropes due to slippery and steep terrain, but most of their weight is supported by the ground.
PORTLAND, OR
KSN News

Update: 2 people shot at Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were shot at the Keeper of the Plains early Sunday morning. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to the Keeper of the Plains, located in the 600 block of N Seneca, for the report of a disturbance involving 20-40 people. Upon arrival, […]
WICHITA, KS
KTVL

Rural Metro Fire responds to five crashes in three hours

Josephine County, Ore. — In a span of about three hours Saturday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire and AMR were dispatched to five crashes that spanned from Merlin, to Wilderville, to New Hope. Each crash varied from non-injury to serious injury, including a rollover in the 1400 block of Jaynes...
WILDERVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman, alleged meth and fentanyl trafficker, stopped and arrested at Madras truck stop

A Prineville woman accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Portland area and distributing it in Crook County was stopped and arrested early Saturday at a Madras truck stop and taken to jail, drug agents said. The post Prineville woman, alleged meth and fentanyl trafficker, stopped and arrested at Madras truck stop appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
kezi.com

Missing man found safe

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered man who did not return home after taking his cat for a grooming appointment Thursday. According to EPD, Brian John Harrington, 81, left his home in the Norkenzie area and had not been heard from since that time.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Motorcycle rider killed, driver injured in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon that shut down Powell Boulevard. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said that officers responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a report of a crash at Southeast Powell and Southeast 62nd Avenue. Officers arrived to find a motorcycle rider dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

