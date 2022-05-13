ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid: Evolutionary Changes Have Risen The Benefits

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Torque News is reviewing the 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Platinum trim and we are impressed by the treats it offers: heated front seats and steering wheel for all, 3 or 4 zone climate control, SmartKey, 8 to 10 airbags, USB, USB-C and HDMI ports, 12" screen in the ceiling,...

