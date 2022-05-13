Manhattan sweeps Junction City in softball
Manhattan defeated Junction City 10-6 and 11-0 on Senior Night for the Lady Jays at Cleary Field. Junction City coach Aaron Craig addressed...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan defeated Junction City 10-6 and 11-0 on Senior Night for the Lady Jays at Cleary Field. Junction City coach Aaron Craig addressed...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0