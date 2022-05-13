ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Manhattan sweeps Junction City in softball

 3 days ago
Manhattan defeated Junction City 10-6 and 11-0 on Senior Night for the Lady Jays at Cleary Field. Junction City coach Aaron Craig addressed...

Little Apple Post

KSHSAA releases baseball and softball regional pairings

Manhattan ( 17-3 ) drew the top seed in their 6A regional boys baseball tournament. The Indians will host the regional on Wednesday, and will meet Wichita Southeast ( 2-18 ) in a first round game. The other half of the bracket finds Wichita Heights ( 12-8 ) meeting Wichita Northwest ( 10-10 ). The championship game will also be Wednesday.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Liberty drop defensive duel with Omaha

After falling behind Omaha for a second time this season the Salina Liberty once again battled back but this time, came up just short in the fourth quarter falling to the Beef 14-11. Salina falls to 4-3 on the season, dropping to fifth place in the CIF standings while the...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Fresh faces headline rematch between Liberty and Beef

With just four games to play in the regular season, the 4-2 Salina Liberty will begin a long road stretch with a Saturday evening showdown against the Omaha Beef. Salina took the first meeting between the two back in March as the team pulled out a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the reigning champs 36-31.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

K-State football inks two new commits

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football added two new players to the team on Saturday. The Wildcats received commitments from JUCO transfer Justice Clemons and Arizona transfer Javione Carr. Both commits play defensive back. Carr did not play for the Wildcats in the 2022 season. Clemons transfers from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Great Kansas Fishing Derby back for 2nd year, begins today

PRATT – An angler’s prized catch may actually be worth a prize this spring and summer in Kansas, thanks to the return of the Great Kansas Fishing Derby. This year’s Derby will run May 15 to Sept. 15, 2022. During that time, anglers can try their luck at catching one of more than 500 specially tagged fish located in public waterbodies across the Sunflower State.
DERBY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka High holds commencement ceremony Saturday at Hummer Sports Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School held its 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday at Hummer Sports Park. “Welcome to the commencement ceremony for the 382 members of the Topeka High class of 2022. We are celebrating 150 years of tradition in the Topeka community.” Rebecca Morrisey, Topeka High Principal. “We are honored to have the privilege […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Derby's Dylan Edwards narrows college list to 10 schools

Derby High School football standout Dylan Edwards has announced his top ten colleges. He made the announcement on his social media accounts. The schools making the cut include Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon and Jackson State. Edwards says he will take his official visits to five schools in June and select a school shortly after that. Edwards' father Leon played for Kansas State from 1992-94.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Severe storm potential continues this afternoon for SE-Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early morning thunderstorms produced hail between 1-1.5″ across parts of northern and central Kansas, while the Topeka and Kansas City area experienced damaging wind gusts and downed tree limbs. Morning storms continue to weaken, however a cold front moving through Kansas promises to re-ignite storms later this afternoon across southeast Kansas. Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 4 PM for portions of southeast Kansas. Wichita is NOT included in the watch.
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Great Kansas Fishing Derby reveals 2022 fishing lakes

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks today announced the fishing lakes for the 2022 Great Kansas Fishing Derby. According to the KDWP, anglers with a valid fishing license can fish for prizes in the following lakes:. Meade State Fishing Lake. Horsethief Reservoir. Wichita –...
DERBY, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State hosts graduation ceremonies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly five hundred students walked across the stage in Bramlage Coliseum Saturday for the College of Arts and Sciences Commencement ceremony. Students were presented diploma covers signifying their success in meeting graduation requirements for one of the more than 50-degree pathways in the College of Arts and Sciences.
MANHATTAN, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Kansas has legalized sports betting. But the state was sued almost immediately Thursday by a state-owned casino operator over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area. State officials and others weren’t sure ahead of Gov. Kelly’s signing of sports betting […]
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Weather permitting, K-99 to be resurfaced south of Emporia next week

Drivers using Kansas Highway 99 south of Emporia will need to take note of a resurfacing project beginning next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning a chip seal project on K-99 from Emporia’s south city limits to the Greenwood County line. Engineer Dustin Hardin says there will be one-lane traffic through the work zone and a pilot car will be used. Delays of up 15 minutes are possible with the four-day project.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning anchor Natalie Davis announced Friday morning that she’ll be leaving Eyewitness News at the end of the month. Davis joined KWCH in January 2018 as an anchor and reporter. Some highlights from her career include a 30-minute sit-down interview with Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, investigations into alleged sexual abuse by a former VA physician assistant, and breaking news coverage of a fire that damaged dozens of homes in Overland Park.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Anna Burson Selected as Riley County Appraiser

(Riley County, KS - May 13, 2022) Riley County Commissioners have announced that Anna Burson has accepted the position of County Appraiser. She will start on May 16th. As County Appraiser, Burson will establish market values for real estate and personal property as defined by Kansas statutes, lead the Appraiser’s Office and be responsible for the listing, classification, and appraisal of all real estate and tangible personal property in Riley County.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Splash Aqua Park will reopen at the end of the month

Mark your calendars for May 27, Splash Aqua Park will be back open to the public. Located at 860 W. Steeple Bay Parkway, Splash Aqua Park is a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers all connected together and floating in a large lake. Tickets are available now...
WICHITA, KS
